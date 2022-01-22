Is Vlahovic-Juve really possible in January? Let’s be clear

Three questions that make us think that his departure is highly unlikely

The news of a fierce Juventus ready to try the assault on Dusan Vlahovic already in the January window triggered a real earthquake in Florence. The Serbian striker is currently the top scorer in Serie A and the Bianconeri, with obvious problems in the attacking phase, have identified him as a remedy for their sterility in attack. We do not question the truthfulness of the news or that the class of 2000 does not mind the Piedmontese destination. However, three elements in particular make us think that such a deal in January is a scenario bordering on the impossible. Let’s see why.

A peremptory and incontrovertible fact: there are only nine days to go until the end of the winter market. Someone mentions the negotiation that brought Locatelli to Turin to explain how the will of a player can make the difference for the success of a business. True, the parallel with Vlahovic, however, does not seem to hold up completely. In the case of the midfielder we saw a Sassuolo intent on completely satisfying a Locatelli who had already found total agreement with the lady. Despite this, the soap opera of the class of ’98 occupied the front pages throughout the summer. This time, however, we are faced with a prosecutor, Ristic, who is at loggerheads with the club that holds the card of his client, and a Fiorentina who is reluctant to deal with Juve, who, in turn, he is not having happy days from an economic point of view. Is it possible that it takes less than ten days to compose such a damn complicated puzzle?

Intentionally provocative subtitle. The Swede, whose talent is undoubted, represents the archetype of the technical player who, under the Italian, could find his definitive consecration. But if the offer from Turin really consists of 35 million cash plus the former Parma card, we cannot ignore the technical assessments for the next 6 months. Since Ikoné’s arrival, the Viola team has been absolutely covered on its outer lanes, both in numbers and in technical characteristics. In full swing for Europe, is it possible that the club decides to lose the top scorer of the championship to reinforce an already organized department?

Last element, not negligible: in a story made up of reticence and clichés, we cannot forget one of the few factors of clarity. “I want to bring Fiorentina to Europe”, declarations made not even a month ago by Vlahovic himself. Words to the wind? We will see. But in light of these elements, his departure in January seems increasingly unlikely. Then, of course, the streets of the market are endless …

