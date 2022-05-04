Is WhatsApp Plus a virus?

Many users are receiving a warning that WhatsApp Plus is a virus, which encourages them to remove the app. The notification comes from the antivirus of your Android mobile, warning that this unofficial version would contain malware and viruses.

The problem affects WhatsApp Plus by HeyMods, the most popular version in 2022 of this WhatsApp mod, and it has appeared suddenly. In the past it was not detected as a virus, but for some versions it has started to generate alerts.

Specifically, the positive comes from the avast antivirus integrated in the security and maintenance app that some manufacturers add to Android, for example, Realme, Oppo or Vivo. the threat the detects in APK installer fileinstead of WhatsApp Plus when running.

The pop-up notification appears directly on the desktop, and says the following: “Found 1 virus. Please remove them immediately.”giving the options to “Repair” or “Ignore”:

The antivirus indicates that WhatsApp Plus contains a Trojan called “Android:Evo-gen [Trj]”and describes it as a rootkit that creates a hidden file system in which to place malicious software.

This is the screen with the virus alert:

The developers of this alternative version of WhatsApp are aware of what is happening, and They claim that we are facing a false positive. They consider their application to be safe, so they have already released several updates to avoid this antivirus alert, without completely succeeding.

WhatsApp Plus uses the code of the original and adds many extras, including advertising and links to additional downloads. It would not be unusual for some malicious file to slip in by mistake and generate this incident.

On the other hand, one third party version will never be as reliable as the official oneEven if it has a good reputation. The possibility of dangerous software being added is always there, and many times antiviruses discover it in tools with millions of downloads.

Remember that WhatsApp does not allow the use of third-party alternatives, and can temporarily or permanently suspend accounts of those who use them. In recent years, it has hardly taken action against mods like WhatsApp Plus, but the possibility is still there.

For now, We recommend the utmost caution with WhatsApp Plus, because we do not know if the detected virus is real. Those who have already downloaded it, instead of updating WhatsApp Plus, should wait a few days, until the security incident with the antivirus is clarified.

