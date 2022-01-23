Is Wi-Fi 7 Coming Already? MediaTek gives us a demonstration

In 2023, the new standard for wireless connection is expected, namely Wi-Fi7. We haven’t gotten used to Wi-Fi 6E yet and are already thinking about the future. Media Tek is already carrying out its promotion to collaborators and customers in the sector.

The arrival of the network is already appearing on the horizon of 2023 Wi-Fi 7. Its predecessor Wi-Fi 6 it has not yet been metabolized but technology continues to look forward. The new network is also known as IEEE 802.11b and aims for a maximum throughput between i 30 and 46 Gbps. On this point, however, the rumors are still risky.

Wi-Fi 6 was no more than 9.6 Gigabytes per second and Wi-Fi did not exceed 3.5. Wi-Fi 7 would therefore be placed at a higher level by increasing the transmission capacity of the previous one by at least 3 times.

This is a hypothesized maximum speed which, however, would allow connect multiple devices to the network at remarkable speeds. Also router they are catching up with the rest. And in view of an explosion in the use of the virtual reality and of augmented reality, a higher speed will certainly be necessary.

When it comes to Wi-Fi backward compatibility with existing devices, you shouldn’t need to worry. He sure doesn’t mind MediaTek, at the forefront of promoting the new network. The company seems to have already wanted to present two “live demos” to its main collaborators to demonstrate the high speeds of this technology.

The word to MediaTek

The statements of the General Manager of the division Intelligent Connectivity by MediaTek corrects the shot. The speeds of Wi-Fi 7 will be much faster than the previous network, but in the order of 2.4 times more. The hypothesized 46 Gbps are therefore an obvious exaggeration.

The fact remains that the improvements made could classify the new Wi-Fi as a replacement for the fixed network. The network will also use 320 MHz channels compared to Wi-Fi 6’s 160 MHz.

Wi-Fi 7 will support the technology 4096-QAM, a digital modulation system that uses the sum of two modulated signals. Specifically, it varies both the phase and the amplitude of the radio waves, improving the spectral efficiency. Its ancestor supported 1024-QAM, which sent 10 bits per symbol versus 12 for 4096-QAM.

Continuing the comparison, if Wi-Fi 6 used eight antennas network 7 will have 16, twice. Most smartphones have stream 2 × 2, that is, two antennas for receiving and two for transmitting. With a 16 × 16 router you could use several at the same time and at high speeds.