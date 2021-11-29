Is Wronged Us a worthy heir to Silent Hill and Resident Evil? Let’s analyze the gameplay

We analyzed the gameplay trailer for Wronged Us, a new open-world horror game that is inspired in part by cornerstones of the genre such as Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

Over the years there have been many video games that have tried to emulate the exploits of the two series of Konami and Capcom, but few have succeeded. From what little we’ve been able to see, in any case, Wronged Us seems to have at least what it takes to have your say in the horror scene.

Delusional Studio presented it as a open world third-person survival horror, featuring a film campaign strongly based on the story during which gamers will be called to explore a very detailed abandoned city. Not bound by a specific path, they will be able to move in total freedom by interacting with the different non-player characters. On their path they will also find psychological horrors, vile monsters and puzzles to solve. The adventure will be presented in 4: 3 by default, but users will be free to activate the 16: 9 mode.

The development is still in the early stages, therefore the launch on PC and consoles (not better specified) it will not happen before 2023. In the meantime, enjoy ours Video Analysis of the gameplay.