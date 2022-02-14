Is WWE preparing a new show for NXT? The last

Over the past two years, WWE has made numerous changes to its weekly shows, with the advent of the ThunderDome Era, which was needed to address the lack of audience in the arenas, due to the worldwide pandemic that had closed all the doors of the live shows of the Stamford company, like those of all other world promotions.

After returning to the audience in the hall and having also resumed life on the road for the United States, WWE also wanted to radically modify NXT from its foundations, creating a whole new show, complete with the new name “NXT 2.0”, with new sets of lights, new colors, new logos, but above all new Superstars presented to the public and also new employees to the creative team, after the layoffs of the various Samoa Joe, Wiliam Regal, Road Dogg and many other historical insiders of the program of the Tuesday evening.

After also seeing the advent of Shawn Michaels as vice-Triple H, with the COO who has not yet returned to the WWE backstage after the severe heart problems encountered in recent months, there are some other plans and plans that are brewing. for WWE and its NXT.

NXT: LEVEL UP is coming

Thanks to the overseas site Ringside Newswe learn that WWE has acquired the rights to the registered trademark “NXT: LEVEL UP” in recent weeks, which should be a new show dedicated to the third roster of the company, but at the moment it is not known what type, whether an in-depth show or a second tier show.

The registration of the trademark, in fact, shows the wording:

“NXT: LEVEL UP ™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information“

Waiting to know what this new WWE show will be, in the meantime, let’s enjoy this fantastic Road to Wrestlemania, with the next chapter going through the rings of Saudi Arabia with Elimination Chamber, airing on Saturday afternoon.