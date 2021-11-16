Is Xbox Game Pass not sustainable? Phil Spencer responds to criticism

That of Xbox Game Pass is a format that started a revolution in the world of video games, a model that looks to the future.

Within the service, as you know, all Xbox exclusives like Forza Horizon 5 will be available from day one at no additional cost.

Just in the last few hours one of the upcoming games has been revealed to arrive inside Xbox Game Pass, one of the most loved fighting games.

And every now and then there are also special bonuses, like the most recent one that will delight all anime fans.

The benefits of Xbox Game Pass are manifold, and go from having a large catalog at a low price, to giving developers the possibility to publish for a very wide audience.

But, due to the fact that video games are practically not sold, many have wondered if in the long run it could be a sustainable economic model.

The they also asked Phil Spencer obviously which, as reported Windows Central, immediately clarified the situation in this regard.

Questioned that, according to recent reports, Xbox Game Pass did not achieve its objectives, Spencer said that despite this the service is doing very well from a business point of view, and the forecasts are even better.

Regarding the current value of the service, Spencer specified that although it is easy to theorize that it is not sustainable, Xbox Game Pass is actually perfectly self-contained:

“I know there are a lot of people who like to write that we are burning money now, for a pot of gold at the end. No. Game Pass is very, very sustainable now and continues to grow. “

TO February will also release another video game in an already rich month, and that too will be within Microsoft’s service.

Free games keep coming out in the meantime, and among these there is also a GTA.

And obviously also the exclusives, which as mentioned at the beginning enter directly from day one within the subscription service.