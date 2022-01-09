Is Xbox Series S Better Than Xbox One X With An SSD? The answer in the DF tests

After conducting some graphical analyzes on the UE5 Matrix Awakens tech demo, the Digital Foundry collective tries to answer a question cyclically posed by the community: is it enough to install an SSD on Xbox One X to make it more powerful than Xbox Series S?

From a purely computational point of view, the midgen model of the past generation of Microsoft consoles would not need any addition to exceed the Xbox Series S in power: as underlined in recent months by all the sector analyzes, the 6 teraflops of the Xbox One X GPU do not offer the same performance of the 4 teraflops of the graphics component of the Xbox Series S, and this due to the great difference represented by the architecture (GCN versus RDNA2) and additional factors such as CPU, DirextX 12 library support and hard disk.

The Digital Foundry team thus tried to reduce the performance gap between the two Microsoft consoles by adding solid state memory to Xbox One X. The results obtained by the collective of “technoludic analysts” linked to Eurogamer.net are a reflection of the current context dominated by crossgen development: in some cases, the “enhanced” model of Xbox One X brilliantly stands up to the comparison with Xbox Series S (especially in relation to resolution and framerate), while in other cases the “little sister” of Series X easily beats the “fast” version of One X equipped with an SSD thanks to native support for Xbox Velocity Architecture and nextgen functions such as Ray Tracing, lightning-fast uploads, and the FPS Boost system for advanced backward compatibility.

Summing up, DF highlights the excellent balance in the individual components chosen by Microsoft’s designers to build the Xbox Series S hardware architecture and advises Xbox One X owners to avoid buffer solutions based on the purchase of an SSD which, however fast, will always suffer the effects of the “technological bottleneck” represented by the CPU and the GCN architecture on which the past midgen platform of the Redmond company was based. Over time, and therefore with the progressive abandonment of the crossgen approach to development, the technological and performance gap between Xbox One X (with or without SSD) and Series S will only grow. For the analysis on the individual games tested by Digital Foundry, we leave you to their latest in-depth video.