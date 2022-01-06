Is your battery still ok? Matteo explains how to test it

Is your battery still ok? Our friend YouTuber Matteo Valenza explains how to test it: as “guinea pigs” a friend’s Renault Zoe and her Tesla Model 3.

Is your battery still ok? Zoe after 5 years 96%

“Don’t get fooled“, Suggests Matteo right from the title of the new video. That is: if you buy a used electric, make sure of the residual capacity of the battery, that is how much autonomy the car in question can guarantee you. There are a number of diagnostic tools: Paolo Mariano, for example, tried the Aviloo on his Volkswagen ID.3. Matteo used the Power Check Control, with license that costs about twenty euros a year. All easy, you can buy it on Amazon and use it with a few moves by connecting it to the OBD port: Matteo explains the whole procedure well in the video. The Zoe used is that of a florist friend who uses it both for work and as a personal car, with 110 thousand km already traveled in 5 years. Result? Pretty good: this Renault still has 96% of the initial capacity and all 96 cells exit the check with green light. They are “healthy”, with the exception of cell # 39, which is still functional anyway.

Matteo’s Tesla Model 3: lost 4.8 kWh in 3 years

And the Tesla Model 3, the best-selling electric in the world? Here Matteo does not need loans: as a guinea pig he used his personalized two-tone with 70 thousand km routes in 3 years. Here we started 74 kWh of capacity, which have dropped today 69.3 kWh. In practice they got lost 4.8 kWh, equal to 6%. “This is also a good result“, Commented our friend Youtuber, “Keep in mind that capacity drops especially in the first 3 years, and then remains substantially stable“. In short, it can be calculated that, on an initial autonomy of about 440 km, Tesla has lost about 28. But the Power Check Control diagnosis tells you a lot more about your car. For example, how many refills you have done in AC and in DC (for Matteo’s car half and half) and how many kWh you have recovered thanks to regenerative braking. Or how many kWh do you have left in the battery when the famous “fortune teller”Brings you the fateful zero as residual autonomy.

