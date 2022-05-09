Is your hair blonde or brown? Expensive blonde will be your color this summer

The balayage technique has emerged as a strong competitor in the world of blonde hair coloring this summer season. It is known as expensive blonde and some of the best-known movie stars, such as margot robbieThey have already been encouraged to try it.

As in most colorations with light tones, this type of technique achieves perfect results on basic hair. blonde or brownsince these do not need prior bleaching.

So, if you have light hair and are thinking of preparing it for the summer, expensive blonde is a fantastic option. Next, we tell you everything you need to know about the trend in fashion coloring.

Why is it called expensive blond?

The name of this hairdressing technique is quite unique, since it seems to be a clear indication that it is not exactly a treatment economic. Indeed, this technique is not suitable for all pockets.

What makes it so expensive is its application process, which is much more long and expensive than other known techniques, such as balayage. This is because many different shades are used to achieve the maximum mix of reflections and color strength.

To achieve this goal, coloring requires a lot of time. This has a direct impact on the price, which is usually quite high. However, it does not require as much maintenance as other blonde hair colors.

This means that the money you spend on applying an expensive blonde, you save on the maintenance later. In addition, you also delay your next visit to the salon for a new color.

The expensive blonde shade

Now we focus on the part that interests us most. What exactly is the color expensive blonde? Before we told you that it is about applying a set of different shades of blondes to achieve the most dazzling mix of lights possible.

This, on a visual level, is perceived as a blonde more clear and warm than other shades, but without becoming platinum blonde or white. To give you a more exact idea, the effect is similar to that of light hair that has been exposed to the sun for a long time.

The result in brunettes

This technique can also be applied to brown and dark hair. But, in these cases, it must be taken into account that the result will not be the usual blonde that we have in mind. Rather, you will achieve a mane full of light and golden reflections.

To achieve blonde hair in brunette girls, you should apply a discoloration complete prior to color treatment. But this process is not highly recommended because it is especially aggressive for the hair and because it requires a lot of care and subsequent maintenance.

Celebrities who wear expensive blonde

As you can imagine, the heart-stopping blonde hair worn by some celebrities is not a coincidence, behind there are many hours of Barber Shop and styling. In this sense, celebrity hairdressers have quickly realized that expensive blonde is a technique with incredibly flattering results.

So they have not hesitated to try it on supermodels like Karlie Klossthe actress Gwyneth Paltrow or Margot Robbie.

Karlie Kloss

Gwyneth Paltrow

margot robbie

