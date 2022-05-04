Is your iPhone not charging 100%? so you can fix it

Apple is one of the leading brands in electronic devices, with music players, computers and cell phones. But if there is any general complaint about their products it is the poor performance of their batteries in the iPhonethis since the first time they came onto the market.

And while better cameras and other upgrades come with each new iPhone model, battery performance remains a general complaint from users. One of the biggest is that the battery doesn’t charge after 80%, it gets stuck and doesn’t go above that figure. But there are solutions to get the most out of your battery and here we tell you how.

Do you have optimized battery charging?

One feature to make your device’s battery last longer is Optimized Charging, developed by Apple especially for those who plug in overnight. It charges 80% almost immediately and the rest very slowly until it reaches 100%.

This function can sometimes not work and cause the load to get stuck at 80% and no longer go up, for this you must follow the following steps:

In the settings of your iPhone and look for the Battery section.

Enter and turn off the switch for optimized battery charging.

And your load will no longer be stuck at 80%.

Other reasons for battery charging failure

If your cell phone is hot let it cool down before charging: If your iPhone feels warm or hot, the internal temperature may be even higher.

let it cool down before charging: If your iPhone feels warm or hot, the internal temperature may be even higher. Always use certified chargers and cables Note: Since the company no longer includes a charger with its phones, it must be purchased separately, and preferably the original accessory. This to avoid shorts by cables not certified or verified for your iPhone.

Note: Since the company no longer includes a charger with its phones, it must be purchased separately, and preferably the original accessory. This to avoid shorts by cables not certified or verified for your iPhone. Disable low power mode: This function is useful for when you almost have no battery, but if you use it continuously it affects your charging module.

