Is your mouth full of cuts? It could be cheilitis

Cheilitis is a form of inflammation of the mouth. Find out what the symptoms are and possible treatments.

Cheilitis is inflammation of the lips that tends to occur in different areas ranging from the corners of the mouth, to the edge to the area around the lips.

This is a more common problem than you think it has different causes. For this reason, the first thing to do is to understand which one is of interest in order to also find the right solution to the problem.

Cheilitis: symptoms and possible treatments

Typically, the most common symptoms for cheilitis are cuts on the mouth, burning, dry lips, cracking, flaking, pain, and swelling.

These are problems that vary based on the type of cheilitis that you suffer from. There are in fact various types such as angular cheilitis (the one that forms in the corners of the mouth), the actinic one (usually present on the lower lip), the bacterial one (which presents with painful cracks), the one from intolerance to certain chemical substances, the glandular one (which splits in turn in various forms), the fungal one, etc …

The causes can be different, and are generally related to the type of cheilitis that is encountered. Among the most common are irritations, allergies, candida diseases (both in the mouth and in the intestine), nutritional deficiencies, sudden changes in temperature, local traumas not well treated, the use of low-quality products. quality on the lips and taking medications or the presence of chronic diseases.

In the presence of the symptoms mentioned above it is therefore very important to contact your doctor in order to understand what form of cheilitis you suffer from. This is the only way to identify the most suitable therapy. Generally, in addition to the visual check, among the tests to be done there may be blood counts, microbiological investigation or patch test (in case of suspected allergy)

Going to treatment, these are usually summed up in creams to be applied locally. And that can range from soothing to healing to those based on antibiotics or cortisone. The most important thing is to act in time in order to have a diagnosis. And, once obtained, intervene as soon as possible in order to prevent cheilitis (of any form it is) from worsening becoming more difficult to cure.