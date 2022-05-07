Is your WiFi stolen? How to know if there are intruders in the Movistar router

In this direction, and if your suspicions have come true, Movistar has a tool that allows us not only to know who is acting and enjoying our WiFi network, but also to prevent this action in a resounding and safe way for our interests. We talk about Smart Wi-Fi .

In any case, as the most recommended action in all these cases, before launching yourself in search of cyberthieves, it is advisable that we make sure that it is not a problem with the company, so a verification call is always good. If after this management you make sure that everything is correct and the speed is still low, it is more than likely that someone is using your connection.

Because yes, we know: it is one thing for us to temporarily lend the WiFi network to a visitor, for example, and quite another thing is for someone to find out your WiFi password and decide to use your bandwidth without permission .

What is Movistar Smart WiFi and how does it work?

And the truth is that the theft of our network does not only slow down our Internet connection, but it can also be a serious security problem. This is mainly for two reasons.

Users connected to our wifi will use our IP address and in case of doing something illegal the track will reach us.

Sharing WiFi networks poses a risk to our privacy and the data stored on our device.

The purpose is that no unauthorized device connects to your personal WiFi network, both because of the performance problems that it entails and because of the security risk that it represents. Definitely; that if something weird is going on with your connection, it’s important that you check and fix the problem as soon as possible (and, by the way, remove that unauthorized person from your network). And we can do that with Smart Wi-Fi, by Movistar.

As such, this is a blue company tool, an app that is available on both Google Play and the Apple Store. It is compatible with most iOS and Android smartphones that have iOS versions 7 and 10 and Android versions between 4.4 and 6. For security reasons, each Movistar router allows only one connection with an administrator profile. The same, what it does is notify us every time a new device access our Movistar router.

And if you find an unknown device, we will have it there. Don’t use Android? What is that connected Android phone doing? Don’t have an iPad at home? Why does it appear there? The application itself will tell us in detail when a new device is connected.

You can either pause the connection or block it

Once detected, Movistar’s Smart WiFi tool allows you to either pause the connection or directly block it. This is done by clicking on lock devicewhere we will prevent you from reconnecting to steal your WiFi. To avoid blocking your devices, you will see the internal IP and MAC address on the tab.

With it, and as long as we have the Movistar Smart WiFi router, it is possible to configure different profiles for family members and assign devices to them to establish hours of network use. In the same way, and although in principle you have no indication that someone may be stealing your WiFi, it is also recommended update password from time to time to reinforce security.

And for this we can modify it from the same tool. This is done through these steps: