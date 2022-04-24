is yours for just over 500 euros

Share

Get the cheapest iPhone of 2022, even cheaper! Opportunity to take a special edition.

One of the best and cheapest iPhone from Apple is the recently released iPhone SE 3. The best thing is that now you can take one for less than 500 euroswith a discount available on Amazon and in one of the versions preferred by all: (PRODUCT) RED.

The iPhone SE 3 drops in price on Amazon to 519.99 euros, a discount of 59 euros. The discounted version is 128 gigabytes of memoryand it is a totally new product, which includes the Apple guarantee, in addition to free shipping from Amazon.

See on Amazon.es: iPhone SE 2022

This discount only applies to the special edition in red, by which Apple donates part of the proceeds from sales to foundations fighting AIDS. It is a unique opportunity to get one of the best mid-range on the market, in a beautiful color to show off.

iPhone SE 3 Specifications

One of the reasons to buy the iPhone SE 3 is that it has the A15 processor Bionic, which will offer you the same performance as an iPhone 13, for a lower price, not to mention that it allows you connect to 5G. Also has 4.7-inch Retina HD displayideal for those who want a light mobile, although it is just as resistant as the most expensive iPhone, withstanding falls and bumps even if you do not wear protection.

4.7-inch Retina HD display

Advanced single 12MP (wide) camera system, Smart HDR 4, Photo Styles, Portrait mode and 4K video recording up to 60 fps

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Smart HDR 4, Photo Styles, Portrait mode and 1080p video recording

A15 Bionic chip for incredible performance, the same as the iPhone 13

128 GB of internal memory

Up to 15 hours of video playback

5G networks available out of the box

Robust design that withstands any impact and IP6 water resistance

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!