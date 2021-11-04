Is Zen 4 Dense (Zen 4D) AMD’s answer to Intel’s hybrid architecture?

Today the 12th generation Core CPUs officially debut, the first x86 solutions based on high-performance hybrid architecture, i.e. equipped with cores based on two different architectures, Golden Cove and Gracemont (more information here).

We have known for some time that AMD will respond in early 2022 to the new Intel offensive with i Ryzen equipped with 3D V-Cache, a large cache placed above the chiplet (you can learn more here) that will allow you to further improve the good already seen with the Ryzen 5000 without deeply intervening on the architecture. According to rumors, we have to wait until the last part of 2022 to see Ryzen CPUs based on the renewed Zen 4 architecture.

Zen 4 could for not be the only novelty in development in AMD’s labs. According to the rumors collected by the Youtube channel Moore Law is Dead, AMD would be working on “Zen 4D“, where the D would stand for”Dense“, a sort of” fork “of Zen 4, an optimization to which the company will remove some non-fundamental features. A core that, apparently, could represent the E-core in AMD sauce for future hybrid architectures. widespread, a Zen 4D core would have a smaller cache and would work at lower frequencies of the “traditional” Zen 4 cores in order to offer greater energy efficiency.

The new Zen 4D core, smaller than the Zen 4 core, would allow AMD to create chiplet with 16 cores instead of just 8, thus pushing on the number of cores (which is very useful in loads such as productivity) for future hybrid CPUs. A different path from that of Intel: instead of designing totally different architectures, AMD would aim to optimize an existing design with obvious benefits on costs and development time.

The first project based on Zen 4D would respond to the name of “Bergamo“, code name that we have already encountered in the past: it would be an EPYC CPU up to 128 cores, based on 8 chiplets with 16 Zen 4D cores each. Not a hybrid design, at least initially, but an application-specific server chip. At the moment it is not 100% sure that the project will have SMT (Simultaneous Multi-Threading), thus offering two threads per core, but sooner or later we will know more as Bergamo should arrive in Q2 2023.

Bergamo is supposed to be the “dress rehearsal” before seeing Zen 4D also in desktop and mobile: it should not be forgotten that in the past rumors have circulated (here and here) about one APU called Strix Point (possible Ryzen 8000 series) formed both from core Zen 5 and, in fact, from core Zen 4D, so a hybrid CPU along the lines of what Intel is doing. One speaks in this sense of 8 Zen 5 cores flanked by 16 Zen 4D cores.

Moore Law is Dead sources finally state that Zen 5 will be a much more exciting architecture than Zen 4. The first Zen 5 projects could arrive in Q4 2023 and, according to rumors, the Zen 5 cores would guarantee an increase in IPC (the instructions calculated per clock cycle) of 20-40% compared to the previous Zen 4.