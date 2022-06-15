Is Zendaya PREGNANT with Tom Holland? This is the TRUTH of the viral VIDEO on TikTok

The couple made up of Zendaya Y Tom Holland It is one of the most sought-after in Hollywood because both celebrities have established themselves as international stars and are recognized for their leading characters, which is why the eye of the camera always points towards them. However, they are also an easy target for anyone with access to a digital platform, such was the case of a video viral that circulated through TikTok where a user claimed that the “Euphoria” actress was pregnantsoon after discovering the TRUE.

in said video viral of TikTok you can see the user with an impact face while in the background image you can see the screenshot of the alleged Instagram dand Zendaya, with the image of an ultrasound and a caption with the following caption: “I love you, we’re halfway there”, capturing who is now his partner in and out of Spiderman, Tom Hollandcausing a stir in social networks.

Even though that him video turned viral not only in TikTok but also on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, it was all a joke by said user, because for all those who saw the full footage you can see that at the end an image of the Kardashian’s mother appears with the following caption “You just be Krisseados, send this to your friends to trick them too”.

There were millions of Internet users who managed to see this videoHowever, not everything was laughter and fun because for some fans of the couple it was a lack of respect towards the actress since this situation would make her move further away from her fans, so they asked her to apologize for that “bad” joke .

Mhoni Seer predicts Zendaya’s pregnancy

Although the video what was done viral in TikTok It was a resounding joke, we cannot leave behind the prediction of the most recognized fortune-teller in Mexico, Mhoni Vidente, who a couple of weeks ago predicted that Zendaya would stay pregnant of Tom Holland in the very near future, which caused controversy among the people who managed to hear it.

While some were outraged, others joked about it, pointing out that given this prediction, the wait for the third season of Euphoria to be released would be longer.