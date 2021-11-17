ISA data, the modality to inform taxpayers about anomalies.

The provision of November 15, 2021 announces how the communications of the Revenue Agency will take place.

Taxpayers or their intermediaries will be able to respond to such communications, using the specification procedure made available by the financial administration.

The goal is a transparent and constant dialogue between the tax authorities and citizens, simplifying the obligations and favoring the spontaneous emergence of tax bases.

ISA data, established the procedures for the communications of the Revenue Agency on anomalies

With the provision of November 15, 2021, the Revenue Agency announces how to inform taxpayers about anomalies and discrepancies found in the comparison of data.

Revenue Agency – Provision of November 15, 2021 Definition of the methods by which the Revenue Agency makes available to taxpayers required to apply the synthetic indexes of tax reliability (ISA) referred to in Article 9-bis of the Decree Law April 24, 2017, n. 50, converted, with amendments, by law 21 June 2017, n. 96 or their intermediaries, elements and information in order to introduce new and more advanced forms of communication between the taxpayer and the tax administration, also in preventive terms with respect to tax deadlines, aimed at simplifying the obligations, stimulating the fulfillment of obligations tax authorities and encourage the spontaneous emergence of tax bases – implementing provisions of article 1, paragraphs from 634 to 636, of law no. 190.

The tax authorities explain how they are made available to taxpayers who have to apply Synthetic indices of fiscal reliability, or the ISAs, in accordance with the provisions of article 9-bis of Legislative Decree no. 50/2017.

The same information can be put available to any authorized intermediaries and are related to possible discrepancies found in the data declared for the purposes of sector studies and ISAs.

Taxpayers and their intermediaries can respond to communications, using the specific IT procedure made available by the Revenue Agency.

These methods are part of the perspective of providing for new forms of communication between the taxpayer and the tax administration.

The objective of the communications, sent before the fiscal deadlines, is to favor a view of transparency, fairness and constant dialogue with citizens.

The simplification of obligations, the stimulus for the fulfillment of tax obligations and thespontaneous emergence of tax bases.

Thanks to communications related to errors or omissions, the taxpayer can use the institute of active repentance which reduces penalties and interest.

Across the software made available by the Revenue Agency, the taxpayer can also provide clarifications or additional elements.

ISA data, also approved the technical specifications for reporting anomalies

In addition toapproval of the provision, the technical specification for identifying the types of anomalies in the data of sector studies and ISAs was also approved, for the three-year period between 2016 and 2018.

Revenue Agency – Annex 1 to the provision of November 15, 2021 Technical specification. Types of anomaly in the data of sector studies and ISAs, identified for the three-year period 2016-2018.

This is the second submission of communications for taxpayers which apply the synthetic indices of fiscal reliability, after the one that took place last July.

The previous communication communicated the anomalies relating to tax periods 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The communications have the following goals:

avoid mistakes in the declaration campaign in progress;

in the declaration campaign in progress; to correct mistakes reported by adhering to the institute of active repentance;

reported by adhering to the institute of active repentance; provide information and clarifications to the Financial Administration through the special dialogue software made available on the Agency’s website.

The communication can be consulted through one’s own fiscal drawer, through the telematic services of the Revenue Agency.

If the taxpayer has chosen an intermediary at the time of the tax return and the professional has agreed to receive such communications, the inconsistencies are also communicated through the Entratel channel.

Specifically, a communication will be sent calling thenotice in the fiscal drawer, present in the authenticated area:

by e-mail;

by SMS.

ISA data: use of the 2021 Anomalies Communications software

Taxpayers and their intermediaries can provide clarifications and clarifications through the specific software “Communication anomalies 2021”.

The application is available on the Agency’s website in the section dedicated to ISAs.

It can be used as a dedicated channel for respond to the communication received.

If the taxpayer recognizes the anomaly, he can correct the errors or omissions through the active repentance, provided for by article 13 of Legislative Decree n. 472/1997.

In this case, it will benefit from the reduction of the penalties to a different extent depending on the time elapsed since the violation.

Annex 1 to the provision contains the technical specification that lists the risk criteria relating to data for the three-year period 2016-2018.

There are 14 different types of cases indicated:

7 relate exclusively to business activities;

2 exclusively to professional activities;

5 to both types of income.

The criteria of the exclusion from selection, foreseen for the previous information campaigns, have been confirmed.

If they are found multiple violations only the most serious is reported.