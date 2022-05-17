Isaac Basil Moose Drake Jr 1953 2022 Obituary

Isaac Basil “Moose” Drake

Jr. – 68, Bible Hill,

passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at home.

Born in Glace Bay, he was a son of the late Isaac Sr. and Joan

(Gilmet) Drake.

Moose worked as a traffic controller for various companies.

He enjoyed playing pool and darts and absolutely loved motorcycles and

wrestling. He was known in the Grand Prix Wrestling circuit as

“The Scorpion” and as “El Diablo” at Whispering

Winds Campground. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and owned many

motorcycles, the last being a Goldwing; he enjoyed the camaraderie of

the brotherhood of biking. He was a Montreal Canadiens fan, and this

caused quite a few interesting “conversations”, especially

when his Canadians played Brenda’s beloved Toronto Maple

Leafs.

Moose is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Brenda

(Lambert); his son, Mitchell LaPierre; grandchildren, Makalia

Mitchell, Lauren Gray, Adrienne LaPierre, Nathan Murdock; great

grandchildren, Grayson Mitchell, Keighan “Peanut” LaPierre,

Sialias LaPierre; sister, Grace Earnhart; brother, William Drake;

mother-in-law, Bernice Ross, Dartmouth; sister-in-law, Deanne Lambert.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Geraldine

(Ernie) Snooks.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so

desired, donations in Moose’s memory to Diabetes Canada or

Heart and Stroke Foundation are welcomed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mattatall –

Varner Funeral Home, 55 Young Street, Truro. Private messages of

condolence may be sent to the family by viewing Moose’s

obituary online and selecting “Send A Condolence” at:

www.mattatallvarnerfh.com

1953 2022

