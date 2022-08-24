Isabel Forner (Zapeando): her age, her worst day as a reporter and the soccer player who made her the cobra

Isabel Forner is already a veteran at the table zapping. The sports journalist 30 years (Valencia, 1992) made his debut on the laSexta program in June 2021 and this summer he is already moving on the set like a fish in water.

“Thank you zapping for giving me the opportunity to have fun and to all the table mates (…) for having received me with open arms (…) It has been a real blast,” he said on Instagram after his first program.

The communicator landed on the program to lead a section on the most absurd or surreal sports, although now she enters all the debates. That also happens for talking about herself and, as happened on Tuesday, August 23, making aesthetic confessions.

“People tell me that I carry things. I don’t wear any silicone“, He said before an insinuation of his partner Miki Nadal, who later clarified that he made the joke because he knew that it was not operated.

The most personal side of Isabel Forner

Little is known about the personal life of Isabel Forner.

The journalist tells with nearly 100,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he usually posts photos of his private life. So we know that she likes to travel and shares numerous experiences with friends. What is unknown is whether or not she has a partner.

He wanted to be a forensic scientist and ended up as a journalist

Isabel Forner has found a niche in sports journalism although his path did not initially go along that line. “Mine seemed like it was going to be forensic medicine. I was passionate. Perhaps the one who introduced me to the world of football was my grandfather Pascual, a hopeless Madridista,” he said in a letter published in The country. “The first time I stepped onto the pitch at the Bernabéu to interview the players, I remembered him”.

Graduated in Journalism from the CEU Cardenal Herrera University of Valencia, when he finished his degree he moved to Madrid to complete a Master’s Degree in Radio Onda Cero at the Nebrija University and another in Sports Journalism, Radio and Television at the Villanueva University. With this training, she began her professional career, which took her through different programs such as beIN SPORTS, Gol Televisión or Fox Deportes.

Currently, in addition to being a collaborator of zapping, works at Movistar+ covering LaLiga matches and Champions League matches for Spanish teams.

“Here what counts is a job well done. Chop stone, make an effort, prepare the programs, the matches and, furthermore, I think that naturalness is key. We know where we are, what there is, what it costs us and what remains to be achieved”, he replies when asked what it is like to work in a world that, until a few years ago, was the exclusive territory of men.

The ‘cobra’ that Salah made after winning the Champions League in 2019

One of the most famous moments of the Valencian career was during Liverpool’s celebration as champion of the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019.

The journalist interviewed the Egyptian player Mohammed Salah in an environment full of noise and commotion. That is why he approached the athlete to ask him the last question: The last one. The player thought he was coming to kiss her, so he decided to move away, leaving a misnamed “cobra”” To remember.

Her worst anecdote as a reporter

Salah’s cobra is one more anecdote in her career as a reporter. The worst situation for her was experienced after the end of a football match, a man approached her and tried to kiss her while did a direct

Forner told it in zapping and explained that his camera partner realized the situation and tried to prevent the intruder from being seen. “The cameraman realized that an individual was approaching me and closed the plan. I thought he was seeing himself at home, but I broke the glasses he was wearing,” he revealed.

“I finished my direct by saying: ‘Well, you see everything very calm around here’. It’s the only thing that came to mind,” concluded the journalist, who assumed that being a reporter “it is dangerous”: “It’s not as valued as it should be.”