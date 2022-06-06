Isabel II appears by surprise to close the Jubilee celebrations

See the faces of Prince Louis during the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II 1:05

London (CNN) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday as part of the final day of celebrations to mark her historic 70-year reign.

The queen did not attend the events on Friday and Saturday, a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral and an afternoon at Epsom Racecourse, after experiencing “discomfort” during the opening day parade on Thursday.

The queen was flanked by three generations of her family: Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, to the delight of thousands of people who they had gathered along the esplanade for a unique jubilee event.

The crowd cheered as the 96-year-old monarch walked out with a wide smile and gazed out at the sea of ​​patriotic supporters waving the Union Jack flag before her.

It was the monarch’s third balcony appearance over the jubilee weekend. She previously saw a flight with her family and was greeted by soldiers as they returned from the Trooping the Color military parade on Thursday. She also took part in the beacon lighting ceremony that evening from Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who kept a low profile as they returned to the UK for the festivities, were not present at Sunday’s celebrations. The queen’s disgraced son, Prince Andrew, was also absent after he recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The balcony appearance capped off a spectacular jubilee grand finale on Sunday. Earlier, a cast of 6,000 people took to the streets of central London for The People’s Pageant in his honour.

Following a 3 kilometer route, military personnel, artists, key workers and volunteers from across the UK and Commonwealth marched, reenacting the queen’s coronation 70 years ago. The carnival procession paraded through the streets of Westminster, along the boulevard and towards Buckingham Palace.

Crowds hoping to see the queen got a hint that the monarch had decided to make a surprise appearance when the Royal Standard flag was raised over the palace towards the end of the parade.