Isabel II cancels online agenda due to symptoms of COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — England’s Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her online schedule for Tuesday because she continues to experience mild, cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

The monarch “has decided not to carry out her virtual commitments scheduled for today, but will continue with lighter tasks,” a spokesperson explained.

Authorities confirmed the 95-year-old queen’s positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The diagnosis caused concern and hope for recovery from across the British political spectrum.

Buckingham said on Sunday that Elizabeth II, who has been vaccinated and received a booster dose, would carry out “light” duties from Windsor Castle over the next week.

The queen celebrated her 70th birthday on the throne on February 6, the anniversary of the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. She will turn 96 on April 21.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles, 73, and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, contracted the coronavirus earlier in the month. Carlos has since returned to work. It is believed that there have recently been several positives for the virus among staff at Windsor Castle, where the queen is staying.

Elizabeth II spent a night in a London hospital for unspecified tests in October and until recently had been ordered by doctors to rest and attend to only light duties.

At the end of last year he canceled several important commitments, but this month he had resumed his public agenda and held hearings, both virtual and in person, with diplomats, politicians and senior military officials.