Isabel May, the rising star compared to Jennifer Lawrence: “I would love to have her career” | TV and Show

Rising star Isabel May spoke to BioBioChile about her new Paramount+ series, 1883, the prequel to the western Yellowstone. The actress revealed that she doesn’t mind comparisons of her to Jennifer Lawrence and that the experience of filming the cowboy drama “was extreme.”

The protagonist of the prequel Yellowstone, 1883who first came out of the sitcom to embody a more serious and dramatic role in the Paramount+ series, he stated that the comparisons with Lawrence do not bother him, but they do seem funny.

Comparisons to Jennifer Lawrence

“I think it’s funny that people think we’re alike, I think we don’t look too much alike, but maybe we could play sisters, it would be my dream”he claimed.

Regarding her future in film and television, the 21-year-old said that she would love to follow in the footsteps of the protagonist of The Hunger Games: “Of course, she is an exceptional actress who I have admired all my life, to be honest. I couldn’t love more having a career or achieving what she did at such a young age. I really admire her as an actress.”he declared.

alexa and katie

May previously played Katie on the series alexa and katie where she personified the best friend of a teenager who is diagnosed with cancer. Even though she was a sitcomIsabel’s performance gained great notoriety among fans and social media due to the more dramatic scenes in the production.

On the change in the style of cinema that she is doing, the actress said: “It is incredibly different, there is a significant change […] I really felt that the experience of making a sitcom led me to do this (series)”he reflected.

Elizabeth May in 1883

Regarding her foray into this new Paramount+ series, Isabel May revealed that the most difficult part of doing it was brave the unforgiving weather on the road between Texas and Montana.

“We were in extreme heat, the kind of heat that makes you pass out to be honest, and then we would go to extreme cold where you could barely speak because your mouth was shaking so much, but I think that experience made us realize how challenging that journey was,” said the actress.

Words that were long ago seconded by his co-star Faith Hill: “It was the most physically and mentally challenging thing I have ever done”he told the New York Times at the time.

the prequel to Yellowstone, 1883 is currently available on the Paramount+ streaming service.