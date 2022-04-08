Isabel Pantoja makes a decision that could be the symbol of the end of her reign

Isabel Pantoja sells Cantora, ending her reign as a diva (Photo By Europa Press via Getty Images)

Isabel Pantoja cannot raise her head at any level. Her life is going from bad to worse and the shadow of jail is too high a bill to pay in her current state of mind. In a matter of two years, the tonadillera has seen the end of her reign come and now, it is confirmed.

Years ago, a haughty Isabel Pantoja walked hand in hand with ‘her mayor’, Julián Muñoz, pulling “teeth, teeth” at the press because “it’s what bothers them”, as she said. But now, of that woman who put out her chest and smile, nothing remains.

Isabel is sad, depressed according to her surroundings, and it is not for less. Her current situation is leaking everywhere. In family matters, the relationship with their children is very deteriorated, if not almost dynamited. His public image is on the ground between the alleged lies about Paquirri’s inheritance and his trial with a pending sentence.

In terms of work, between the pandemic, the low spirits and the end of the contract with Telecinco, he does not give one either and, to all this is added the worst setback of this time, the death of his beloved mother, Doña Ana.

With this not at all encouraging scenario, his brother Agustín, who is always his support crutch, could go to participate in ‘Survivors 2022’ to get money and live the experience in Honduras. That means that perhaps Isabel would be more alone than ever and she has just made a historic decision in her life.

Antonio Rossi, journalist for ‘El Programa de Ana Rosa’, has announced that Isabel Pantoja is leaving Cantora. She no longer wants to live in the mythical estate that preserves so many memories of her great love, of her children’s childhood and of her life history.

According to Rossi, it is not to get money but because he cannot bear to be between those walls since his mother died: “He doesn’t want to spend any more time there. He wants to sell and leave” and adds that: “he has already given the order to coordinate the sale with his son’s lawyers”.

Isabel Pantoja already knows what it is to be imprisoned and her brother Agustín would pick her up when he had judicial permission (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Initially, 5 million euros is targeted, but the figure will vary depending on the interested buyers and also on what Kiko Rivera thinks, given that he owns 49% of the farm.

Read more

Isabel can’t stay in there since “The house falls on him, everything reminds him of his mother in recent years” something completely normal after such a sad loss. Pantoja wants a buyer and she wants it now, if not, she leaves Cantora even without selling it.

The tonadillera, according to ‘Semana’ It will be installed in his house in Rocío if the sale is extended. In Huelva he would start a new quiet life in a house located in Almonte that he bought in the year 2000 and that has 400 meters. It has 10 bedrooms, huge living rooms, a porch with a terrace and a quiet outdoor area, according to the aforementioned media.

It is two hours from Cantora and he bought it back in the day for €93,000 but now it is worth more money, says the magazine that one could ask for up to five times more. This house has been closed for a long time and it was where her son Kiko Rivera took refuge in his fight against addictions.

All this can happen if the singer does not enter prison and it is that a few weeks ago we could see a devastating image of Isabel in the Malaga court declaring for a alleged crime of insolvency punishable by the alleged irregular sale of the farm ‘Mi Gitana’. If the ratification of the sentence is carried out, it is 3 years in prison for the artist.

You may also like…

VIDEO | Namesakes, influencers and millionaires: the inseparable friendship between María Pombo and María F. Rubíes