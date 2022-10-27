Isabel Preysler advanced in 1979 the loafers with heels that are a trend

Gianni Ferrari – Getty Images

At the end of the 1970s, Isabel Preysler was one of the best-known faces on the social scene. After almost a decade married to Julio Iglesias, her public appearances were always accompanied by flashes and, in the absence of social networks, magazines became that useful and necessary medium to get inspired, see what was going on and take notes for the wish list of each season.

She was always on the covers and At Christmas 1979, she posed with her three older children at her home in Madrid with a look that anticipated one of this season’s footwear trends: high-heeled loafers. Isabel Preysler, seated on a red velvet armchair and escorted by a large Christmas tree, wore a look with classic and timeless garments that have not lost their validity: a checked skirt with a white shirt and a V-neck knit sweater with tie, an accessory that Lady Di also wore in those years and that has now returned thanks to Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson and Ana de Armas.

Gianni Ferrari – Getty Images

But without a doubt, from that look we stayed with the high-heeled moccasins. At that time they were that posh, flattering and comfortable shoe that she defended so well. In brown, with fringes and gold decoration, this design fits perfectly with that type of purchases in which it is worth investing because they never clash with a look.

And this year, in addition, is full trend. It has been one of the most repeated footwear by experts in the street style of fashion weeks, and Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu have been its great supporters on the catwalk. A shoe that, this season, returns in its most feminine version, with a heel, and is perfect to combine with jeans, midi skirts or the miniskirts that reign this autumn-winter. If Isabel Preysler has already worn them and the experts give them the go-ahead, why not make room for them in the shoe rack?