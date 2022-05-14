Isabel Zambrano speaks after the appointment of Diego Vázquez to the Honduran National Team

Diego Vázquez was confirmed this Friday as the new coach of Honduras to lead the national team in the Concacaf Nations League matches to be played in June.

The appointment of ‘La Barbie’ Vázquez as interim coach of the Catracha team has generated many comments on social networks and one of them is that of the Argentine coach’s partner, the beautiful sports journalist Isabel Zambrano.

The TVC presenter spoke after the news of her boyfriend’s arrival on the Bicolor bench was confirmed.

“Now yes…. OFFICIAL!!! Let’s see ….. Among my options (beyond that I never exposed them for obvious reasons) there was always Diego, Vargas and Troglio ”, Zambrano began by saying on his Facebook account.