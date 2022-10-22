Isabela Boscov explains her feud with Angelina Jolie: “If you want to be beautiful, you will be beautiful on the red carpet”

Journalist specializing in film criticism and Tik Tok meme explains why he picked on the actress

Is it innovative and revolutionary? Anyone who has never found themselves going through the Tik Tok feed and a video or audio of Isabela Boscov appeared doesn’t know what it’s like to become famous with cinematic comments. The journalist exploded on the social network and told the G1 why she took so much on Angelina Jolie’s work as an actress.

“I don’t have any problems with anyone, because life is short and let’s dedicate ourselves to what matters. I’ve already made very positive reviews of some of Angelina Jolie’s works, what makes me pick up on her is that I think she’s excessively vain. Everyone has it, but she is all the time for the camera: ‘Look how beautiful I am’. That’s not the actor’s job, he wants to be pretty, he’s going to be pretty on the red carpet, in character it’s not the place,” she said in an interview with G1.

In the interview Isabela also told how Tik Tok was important to leverage her career on Youtube. “Growing a channel organically on YouTube, those who have been through this know that it is a long and complicated process. And the memes made the number of subscribers skyrocket,” she said.

Today, the YouTube channel of the muse of cinema already has more than 340 thousand followers. A star is born that delivers divine content in relation to the cinematographic arts. Master!