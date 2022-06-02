Isabela Merced joins Dakota Johnson in the cast of Madame Web

The actress Elizabeth Merced joins the cast of the film titled madam weba spin-off that is preparing sony pictures. After the projects Venom and MorbiusSony prepares to bring to the big screen Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.

We know that Madame Web will be played by the famous actress dakota johnsonknown for her leading role in the films of 50 shades of gray. Now, Dakota will be accompanied by Isabela Merced in this project.

Isabela Merced joins the cast of Madame Web

We know that for the movie madam webwhich is being prepared by Sony Pictures, we will have the actresses Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor. The film is directed by the director S J Clarksonand the script is from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

This movie is named after an old lady from the Marvel comics who suffer from myasthenia gravis, and therefore, it needs to be connected to a spider web-like life support. This movie can give another origin to the character, which we know will be played by Dakota Johnson.

Now, it has been revealed that the actress Isabel Merced has joined the cast of actors for this film, but it has not been specified which character he will play.

This actress will be able to be seen soon in the father of the brideand in Rosaline. In addition, he is currently filming for Turtles All the Way Down. As for previous works, we have been able to see it in Sweet Girl of Netflixor lending their voice to Spirit Untamed.

Madam Web Synopsis

“The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant Madame Web, whose psychic abilities allow him to see into the world of spiders.”

The film is scheduled for release on July 7, 2023. It is not known if there will be a relationship with spider-manbut it does seem to be connected to the movies of Venom, Morbius and Kraven the Hunter.

Source | dead line