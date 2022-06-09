Isabela Merced to star alongside Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s “Madame Web” | celebrity | rmmn | SHOWS

Entertainment

Peruvian-American actress Elizabeth Merced is the latest signing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he will debut with “Madame Web”, a film derived from the “Spider-Man” saga and whose rights are owned by Sony Pictures.

Merced will share the screen with Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor, according to an exclusive published by the American newspaper Deadline.

Details about the plot of “Madame Web” are still unknown, which will introduce the audience to a character who until now had only appeared in the “Spider-Man” comics, a saga in which he debuted in an issue published in 1980.

The worldwide success of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which is already the fourth highest-grossing film in US history with a total collection of 735 million dollars, has led Sony to continue betting on the saga with this spin-off.

For her part, Merced, who was born in the US but also has Peruvian citizenship, is one of Hollywood’s rising talents.

After starring with Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez in the film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”, he will premiere “Father of the Bride”, a project that has brought him together stars such as Gloria Estefan, Diego Boneta, Andy García and Adria Arjona.

Previously, this summer he presented “Sweet Girl” on Netflix, a thriller in which he starred with Jason Momoa and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. She has also entered the world of music, collaborating with Sebastián Yatra and Danna Paola.

With information from EFE

