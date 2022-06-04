Isabela Merced will debut in Marvel with Madame Web with Dakota Johnson

Peruvian-American actress Elizabeth Merced is the latest signing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which he will debut with madam weba film derived from the saga spider-man and whose rights are owned by Sony Pictures.

Merced will share the screen with dakota johnson, sydney sweeney Y Celeste O’Connoraccording to an exclusive published by the American newspaper Deadline.

Details about the plot are still unknown. madam webwhich will introduce the audience to a character who has so far only appeared in the comics of spider-mansaga in which he debuted in an issue published in 1980.

The worldwide success of Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich is already the fourth highest-grossing film in US history with a total collection of 735 million dollars, has led to Sony continues betting on the saga with this “spin-off”.

For her part, Merced, who was born in the US but also has Peruvian citizenship, is one of Hollywood’s rising talents.

After starring with Eva Longoria Y Eugenio Derbez the movie Dora and the Lost City of Goldwill premiere Father of the Bridea project that has brought him together with stars of the stature of Gloria Estefan, Diego Boneta, Andy Garcia Y Adria Arjona.

Before, presented this summer Sweet Girl on Netflix, a thriller in which he starred with Jason Momoa Y Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

He has also entered the world of music, collaborating with Sebastian Yatra Y Danna Paola.