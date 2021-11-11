Isabella, 6, disappeared in September. Parents arrested for murder. “Killed a month before the complaint”

A Hawaiian couple was arrested for the murder of their adopted daughter Isabella, a 6-year-old girl. According to investigators, the two, Isaac and Lehua Kalua, allegedly killed the little girl in mid-August and then reported her disappearance on 13 September. The search for the girl conducted by the Honolulu Police and the FBI with the help of hundreds of community volunteers was thus interrupted by the Police blitz that arrested the couple for second degree murder: the mother was in the family home on Puha Street in Waimanalo and while the father was at work in the Pearl Harbor shipyard. According to investigators, the couple’s first deposition is false: they lied and testified that they last saw the baby on the evening of September 12 when they put her to bed in their home.

Read also> Maxim Zanella, the Pole: “I killed him during a satanic rite”. But it doesn’t explain why

The remains of the girl who would have turned 7 last week have not been found but apparently investigators found enough evidence to arrest the couple. During two months of investigations – reports KiTv affiliated to ABC – the investigators collected hours of video footage of the surveillance cameras of neighbors and businesses, interviews with witnesses and material related to the case. No details are leaking that could damage the investigation, but witnesses continue to be sought to come forward: anyone who had contact with Isabella or the Kalua family between August and September.

Last updated: Thursday 11 November 2021, 18:42



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED