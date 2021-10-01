News

Isabella Aguilar and the cast reveal the present and future of the series

Isabella Aguilar: “Only one truth was revealed at the end of the first season of Luna Park. Now it’s up to reveal the other. “

Rounding out the cast of fresh faces that make up the cast of Luna Park there are Edoardo Coen, Alessio Lapice And Guglielmo Poggi, three different types of characters, also completely immersed in the dynamics of ferris wheels and the mysteries to be discovered. This is how Coen describes his Matthew: “I immediately liked his pure side of him, so unusual in a twenty-five-year-old boy. I was very impressed because the character is fragile and I think I share a certain romanticism with him. What I don’t appreciate about him is his stubbornness which makes him too radical, but in the end he also knows how to recover and understand others. “.

Also Lapice seems to share with his Simone characteristics and passions, such as that of photography: “In moments of solitude it is always there. Then it is obvious that Simone knows how to shoot much better! However, I also recognize in me this drive to live thanks to impulses, letting myself be led by the desire for knowledge. “. And to conclude Poggi reveals that he could never try to be a TV presenter as his Gigi does, and that more than Mike Bongiorno and Pippo Baudo, behind his interpretation there is another great Italian TV, cinema and show business: “Being a conductor? But it is a very difficult thing! I would never do that. Maybe I would be paid a lot, but no. I’d rather do like Modugno and switch to music. And then my first reference behind the character has always been only one, the great Gigi Proietti, whom with Isabella we tried to pay homage as much as possible, not having found the right way. If there is a second season we said to ourselves that we will absolutely think about how to do it. “.

And speaking of the second season, Luna Park ends with an eloquent cliffhanger. Air of return for Rosa and Nora? “The idea for a second season is already there, as well as a project based on three seasons.” Aguilar confirmed “After all, in the special episode of Luna Park only one truth was revealed, now it’s time to see that of the Gabriellis. But we have to wait to find out what the response of this first season will be. “.

Luna Park awaits you from September 30th on Netflix.

