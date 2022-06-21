Isabella Santiago: “In ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ I am a villain with a heart” – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Isabella Santiago’s character in the telenovela ‘Lala’s Spa’ was that of Lala, a good woman, with a lot of character, who was fighting for love.

There was a specific script and RCN’s goal in producing this telenovela was to call for respect for difference.

In her daily life, Venezuelan Isabella Santiago is a transgender woman who worries about working and supporting her family, who has lived with her in Colombia for a few years.

And in MasterChef Celebrity, the actress and model came with her own characterization, which has made her enemies, especially on the networks.

“I played a role. My participation in this program was an experiment. There are many things of mine, but I also put attributes on it. People who know me in my daily life are surprised, but I decided to take a standSantiago says.

Caracas, born on February 8, 1991, has not had an easy life. Changing sex was a long process for which she had to work hard and for several years. She was a victim of bullying, but she appreciates her grandmother’s support and love. And although she had a fight with her mother for a while, then things settled down.

But, as she says, she doesn’t go around the world victimizing herself. That’s not in her DNA. And her participation in MasterChef Celebrity is the demonstration of that strength: some days she wins and others she loses. She has ignored the advice the chefs give her, but then she keeps it. She has learned to work as a team with her classmates and although she has had problems with some of them, thanks to the kitchen she has overcome them.

“Cooking is one of my hobbies, I love it, but I don’t dedicate myself to that. At first, getting fully involved hurt me, I couldn’t control my emotions or reactions, but I have also confirmed that human beings are many things at different times, we have different roles every half hour: with the boss, with the friend, in the lunch”.

The truth is that his comments, acid many times, are expected by viewers every night. And in general, to attack her through the networks. “They call me barbarities, they insult me ​​with words like ‘Isabello’, ‘el macho’, ‘el veneco’. I don’t know where people get so much stuff from. The weirdest thing is that it is women who use my status as a transgender woman to insult me,” she says.

He has more support from men, which he appreciates. And on the street everything is different: people approach him with affection.

“We make a diverse program in personalities, we all have a position, I do not pretend or pretend to be what I am not. What I find terrible is that they hide behind a profile to insult me, and I wonder why they mess with me, I don’t understand.”

He adds that his goal has been to play clean and fair., and that his frankness is real. And he is clear that the content shows what interests him to generate conversation among viewers.

It is also like making a soap opera, but without scripts. Although the recordings are over, for those who watch the program it is an everyday present. She sees herself and analyzes herself. And once she’s out of the competition, she sees the opportunity to correct those actions “that didn’t make me feel so comfortable. Especially not keep calm”.

In the middle of the recordings, which were exhausting, he says that he appreciates the support of the chefs. “Sometimes I thought that they did not take me into account and they always hit me hard, but the truth is that they wanted to make me stronger, that I learn more, that I be better. They trusted me and my gastronomy. Jorge Rausch was the one who behaved best with me; despite our encounters, he was proud of my work”.

The recordings ended and life went on. She slept two days and spent a few more going back to her daily life. She then went to the beach for four days.

On his return he found out that ‘Lala’s Spa’, the telenovela that made her known in Colombia, is now on TelevisaUnivisión’s Vix platform and can be seen in Latin America and the United States.

“It is opening other borders, an opportunity for me and for those who, like me, seek their dreams and goals. Of course, we have to fight harder to fit into society, to be accepted, and it shouldn’t be like that, because we have the same rights as any human being on this earth.”

And although in his Venezuelan passport he is still called Kreiban Carballo Santiago, which he has not been able to change because in his country everything is very slow, wait when is legally Colombian, a process that she advances, has in her passport the name she chose for her life: Isabella Santiago.

For now, as long as she continues on MasterChef Celebrity, she will continue with this role she chose: “a villain with a heart.”

