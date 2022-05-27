Isabelle Huppert, Viola Davis, Adriana Lima

– A color block –

french actress Isabelle Huppert surprised with his “total look” Balenciagawhich dressed her literally from toe to shoulder in an acidic green that sparkled on the catwalk.

the american Viola Davis He also opted for “flash” colors, in his case lemon yellow, apple green, and finally a pink combination.

french actress Berenice Bejo, which appears in the movie “Cut!” by Michel Hazavinicius, stood out in a fitted fuchsia top with sequins, complemented by a red tulle skirt, tied at the waist.

It might interest you: Actor Kevin Spacey charged in the United Kingdom for sexual assault on three men (prosecutor’s office)

At the other stylistic extreme was Balmain’s artistic director, Olivier Rousteing, all in white, including his platform shoes. His oversized jacket was adorned with gold brooches.

– “Babybump” –

the supermodel Adriana Lima She chose to fully assume her pregnancy, clearly advanced, with a black dress known as “baby bump”, with a huge cut in the front that exposed her belly, a style that was promoted at the time by the singer Rihanna.

The Brazilian model, one of the stars of the lingerie brand El Secreto de Victoria, she repeated later with a saffron-colored dress, ethnically inspired. And practically no jewelry.

– Iberian Diva –

Between fans and pink capes, the Spanish actress Rossy de Palmapresident of the jury for the Camera d’Or –which rewards the best debut film at the Cannes Film Festival–, dazzled on the Croisette.

At the opening gala of the contest, De Palma drew attention with an elegant black blazer, red leather gloves, and above all an impressive necklace in the shape of a knot.

The actress also dazzled on the red carpet of the film “Frère et Soeur”, starring Marion Cotillard, in a spectacular pink Valentino dress and a flowing chiffon cape.

It might interest you: Cannes, between awards and glamor

– Deepika: Bollywoodian glamor –

Chosen in 2018 by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, the Indian actress Deepika Padukone, 36, stood out as the jury member most eager to impress on the red carpet.

Their dresses, full of color, geometric motifs, claimed the rich Asian heritage. Oversized sleeves, very wide necks, and above all, a range of accessories, from hair bands to earrings, necklaces…

Related