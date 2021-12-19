Isaiah Thomas happy for his debut with the Lakers, but his confirmation seems complicated …

Last night Isaiah Thomas made his Los Angeles Lakers top scorer debut, scoring 19 points in 21 minutes at the Target Center in the losing game against Minnesota.

In the post-match IT spoke of the ordeal that took place in the last period.

“Basketball for me is everything, it gets frustrating when the mind tells you to do something but the body can’t carry out the command…. I wasn’t myself anymore, because I wasn’t happy. Everything has been falling apart since my sister died in 2017… But I have relied on my ‘support system’, my family. They are the ones who gave me the strength to keep fighting … Today when I entered everyone was cheering for me, even though we were away … people respect my path, the hard work with which I reached the top and with which I am now trying to return to the NBA. But the important thing is that I’m finally fine, I didn’t think I’d ever get back to my physical best. But I don’t feel any kind of pain anymore, I’m fine both physically and mentally “.

To close the season with the yellow-violet, the point guard will have to convince the Front Office with baskets, given that there are no vacancies on the roster. To confirm Thomas, someone should be cut, with the various Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley (contract not guaranteed), Deandre Jordan and Dwight Howard as the main ‘candidates’.

Difficult undertaking, but not impossible for the goblin from Washington.