Isaías Dassum Brothers sue the Ecuadorian State for an amount not less than $2,000 million for facts related to the Filanbanco case | Policy | News

Brothers William and Roberto Isaías Dassum, former owners of Filanbanco, who were initially sentenced for events that occurred during the so-called bank holiday, sue the Ecuadorian State for an amount of no less than $2,000 million. These, according to them, are due to the damage caused by “the illegal seizures” that were made in the criminal process that lasted more than two decades.

According to the 48-page brief presented by the defense of the Isaías, the institutions directly sued are the Central Bank of Ecuador, the Superintendence of Banks and the Secretariat of Real Estate Technical Management.

At the moment the case is in the hands of a Contentious Court Administrative of the Provincial Court of Guayas and the process has already been brought to the attention of the defendant institutions, in addition to the State Attorney General’s Office, who would have 30 days to respond.

The action of the Isaías brothers against the Ecuadorian State arrives after the May 9 2021, a Criminal Court of the National Court of Justice (CNJ) accepted the extraordinary appeal for review that they presented and restored the state of innocence regarding the crime of embezzlement “for the abuse of the liquidity loan funds delivered by the Central Bank of Ecuador to Filanbanco in the period from September to December 1998″.

For the Isaías and their defense, what Ecuador must pay them for the damages caused amounts to $ 1,548,860,257.98, plus $15 million that they would have paid in the United States for expenses and fees “within the unfair prosecution initiated by the Ecuadorian State in the city of Miami”, as well as for the legal interests generated.

“Consequently, the total value of the objective responsibility of the State and the comprehensive reparation demanded by William and Roberto Isaías Dassum amounts to $1,563,860,257.98, plus interest from the damages that were caused to the Isaías brothers from the moment from which non-existent losses were determined in a bank handed over to the State with surplus assets, open and fully operational, ”says the lawsuit.

As a consequence of the decision to accept the appeal for review to the Isaías, who currently living in the United States, the room in a ruling of August 2021 it decided to annul the national and international search and arrest orders against the brothers and the precautionary measures that weighed on them.

On November 23, the Review Court issued the order with the corresponding file of the case “since the decision had been fully executed.” (I)