Isaki Lacuesta’s new film ‘One Year, One Night’ hits the big screen

Catalan director Isaki Lacuesta returns to cinema screens this Friday with the film ‘One Year, One Night’ about the terrorist attack at the Bataclan theater in Paris. The film competed in the official section of the Berlinale 2022 and has been selected for the Perlak at the Sant Sebastià Festival. On the same day, the thoughtful debut feature by Catalan director Joan-Marc Zapata, ‘El color del cielo’, will premiere. Starring Marta Etura and Francesc Garrido, it opened the Made in Spain section in San Sebastián. After having passed through the Sitges Festival, Alberto Vázquez’s anti-war fable ‘Unicorn Wars’ and the family secrets of ‘The Five Devils’ are also being premiered.

‘One year, one night’

‘One year, one night’ is the film adaptation of the book by Ramón González ‘Peace, love and death metal’, a survivor of the terrorist attack at the Bataclan theater in Paris. It narrates his experience on the night of November 13, 2015, when they had to take refuge in the dressing rooms of the theater to survive. The film is directed by Isaki Lacuesta, with Nahuel Pérez, Noémie Merlant, Quim Gutiérrez and C. Tagana in the cast. The film competed in the official section of the Berlinale 2022 and has been selected for the Perlak at the San Sebastian Festival.

‘The color of the sky’

The film debut of the Catalan Joan-Marc Zapata ‘The color of the sky’ opened the non-competitive section of the San Sebastian Festival and now reaches the big screen. Starring Marta Etura and Francesc Garrido, the film narrates the reunion of a Hollywood star and an existentialist philosopher in Switzerland after two decades without seeing each other, an encounter that will lead them to revisit their past. It is a reflection on success, failure and the passage of time.

‘Unicorn Wars’

The bear army indoctrinates young recruits for their war against the unicorns and threatens the safety of the bear town. The brothers Azulín and Gordi, together with an inexperienced group of recruits, will be sent on a mission to save the Magical Forest. ‘Unicorn Wars’ tells the story of the ancient war between the bear army and the unicorns in an anti-war fàula directed by Alberto Vázquez. The film was part of the official Fantastic section in the Anima’t competition at the Sitges Festival

‘The five devils’

Léa Mysius signs ‘The Five Devils’, the story of Vicky, a strange and lonely girl, who has a sensitive sense of smell that encourages her to collect aromas in jars, until she manages to secretly capture her mother’s scent. In this way, Vicky is able to transport herself to the darkest memories and discover the secrets of her family. The film has been part of the official section of the Sitges Festival.

‘Black Adam’

‘Black Adam’ is the latest movie from the DC Comics universe to hit theaters. Starring Dwayne Johnson, the film explains the origin story of this antihero, revealing his past as a slave in Ancient Egypt. The film has been directed by the Catalan-American director Jaume Collet-Serra, with the performance also of Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan.

‘Lil, the meu amic crocodile’

‘Lil, el meu amic cocodril’ is a musical comedy that mixes live action and animation that has been dubbed into Catalan. They give voice to the characters Javier Bardem or Shawn Mendes, in a film directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon. When the Primm family moves to New York, teenage son Josh will struggle to adjust to his new school and friends, but everything will change when he meets Lil, a singing crocodile who lives in the attic of the new house. of the.

‘Shin chan and the mystery of the tenkasu academy’

Shinosuke Noara’s new film installment is ‘Shin Chan and the Mystery of Tenkasu Academy’, a film in which Shin Chan and his friends move to a new school run by an artificial intelligence.

‘The skin of the drum’

‘The Skin of the Drum’ is set in Vatican City in 1995, when a computer hacker breaks into the Pope’s personal computer, leaving a threatening message against the church. A priest will be in charge of discovering this computer mystery, while in Seville a dangerous Church of Our Lady of Tears is born. A film directed by Sergio Dow and starring Richard Armitage and Amaia Salamanca.

‘Look how they run’

Set in London’s West End in the 1950s, ‘Look Them They Run’ chronicles how plans for a film adaptation of a stage play are interrupted by the murder of a Hollywood film director. Two police officers (Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell) take charge of the case, and they find themselves immersed in a glamorous mystery. Directed by Tom George.

Filmin premieres ‘Blinded’

Filmin premieres next Tuesday the second season of ‘Blinded’, a series about financial scandals, mixed with romantic passions. This second installment of the adaptation of the novel by Carolina Neurath recovers the two protagonists to put them back before a thriller script that continues the story where the first season left off.

Netflix premieres ‘Notre-Dame’ and ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’

Netflix offers us this Wednesday the premieres of ‘Notre-Dame’, a series that narrates through personal stories the great fire that the Paris cathedral suffered two years ago, and the third installment of the reality show ‘Love is blind’, a program that tries to match single men and women without being able to see the face of your ideal partner until the end.

Netflix’s battery of premieres this Friday starts with ‘From scratch’, a romantic series that explains the intercultural love story between an American girl and an Italian chef, which will put mutual cultural differences to the test. ‘Barbarians’ is a historical series that places us one year after the battle of Var, during the battles of the Roman troops in Germany to drive the barbarians out of the Empire. Finally, the animated series ‘Oni: the legend of the god of thunder’ invites us to a world populated by eccentric gods and monsters from Japanese mythology.

Next Tuesday, ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ opens, a collection of unheard-of stories selected by the film director, designed to redefine and rethink the horror genre. Thanks to a team of writers and directors, several original del Toro stories come to light.

Amazon Prime Video premieres ‘The Peripheral’ in Catalan

‘The Peripheral’ premieres this Friday on Amazon Prime Video dubbed in Catalan. The science-fiction series from the creators of ‘West World’ stars Chloe Grace Moretz, and explains how a woman investigates what happened to her family thanks to some instruments that allow her to enter alternative realities.

Movistar+ and the fourth season of ‘Babylon Berlin’

This Wednesday Movistar+ premieres the fourth season of ‘Babylon Berlin’, an adaptation of one of the most important literary phenomena in Germany in recent years. On Thursday, ‘McEnroe’ premieres, a documentary series where tennis player John McEnroe reviews his triumphs, defeats and rivalries throughout his career.

On Friday comes ‘Ice Planet II’, the BBC Earth production that a decade later returns to Antarctica to observe the species that thrive, a documentary series that explores the iciest parts of the planet. Also premieres ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’, a documentary series that tells the story of the success and failure of an empire that ruled what was and was not sexy for decades in the West.

Apple TV + proposes three premieres

Apple TV + arrives with several premieres for this Friday. The first, the third season of ‘The Ghost Writer’, with a completely new cast and a renewed adventure for this children’s series with a pedagogical objective. Season two of ‘Acapulco’ picks up right after the end of the first, telling the story of young Máximo Gallardo, who lands his life’s work as a waiter at one of the most popular resorts in Mexico.

Finally, on Friday comes ‘Raymond & Ray’, the film starring Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor and directed by Rodrigo García, which tells the story of two stepbrothers raised in the shadow of a lousy father who, however, do not lose their sense of humour. Thus, the father’s funeral is presented as the perfect occasion to reinvent himself.