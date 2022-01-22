ISEE, how to legally lower it with the accountant’s trick

Seeking to obtain a not very high ISEE allows you to have access to more advantageous concessions, as well as any bonuses.

This is a goal that only a few can achieve.

What is the ISEE

The acronym ISEE stands for: Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator, it is a unit of measurement used to carry out assessments and compare the economic condition of families. With this parameter it is possible, based on certain criteria, to be entitled to receive income support benefits provided by the State.

Furthermore, some services can only be provided to those who do not go beyond a certain ISEE. A clear example of this limitation concerns the Basic income, which has a threshold of € 9,360.00. Similarly, the ISEE is linked to the possibility of accessing the nursery bonus.

How to legally lower it

It is clear that we could risk not accessing fundamental services, only for a numerical question that puts us outside the required threshold.

The reason why trying to legally lower the ISEE is a goal that many would like to achieve in the end usable by a few.

Suffice it to say that in relation to the year 2022, the possibility of accessing the single check also depends on the value of the ISEE. So not only this year but also in the next ones, keep a low indicator, making use of precautions is highly desirable.

Lowering the indicator by hiding income from the tax authorities will put us in serious trouble. Better not to take risks and instead rely on the expert hands of an accountant or the CAF.

Possible solutions

To begin in the information useful for the calculation, income and assets relating to two years before the presentation of the DSU are taken into account. So about the ISEE 2022, the data are those relating to 2020.

Account jointly held with an “unfamiliar”

Excluding a priori the omission of information to lower the ISEE (illegal maneuver), we can act, intervening on the average balance of current accounts. How? By means of a joint name of the bank or postal current account.

In this way the reference quota decreases considerably, as the average stock is considered in the Indicator for half of the amount. However, it must be a person outside the family unit, but as it is logical to think it must be with another person, but of trust.

THEintervening on uninhabited real estate

By intervening on the properties of real estate, by granting the property in usufruct. This is because the bare ownership of the same is not included in the calculation of the Indicator.

Request the current ISEE

This is the most used method, as it is a parameter that does not consider the income and assets of two years previously only those relating to the previous year.

If in 2021 the economic situation is more unfavorable than in 2020, it is worth resorting to the current indicator, whose validity is 6 months, this would allow the indicator to be lowered.