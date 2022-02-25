Isiah Thomas used Stephen Curry to explain why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan

The beautiful and eternal debate to know who is the NBA GOAT took over the sports programs in United States and ‘First Take’ (Primera Toma), from ESPN, had the luxury of having as a guest isiah thomaswho was ratified in opinion and used Stephen Curry to explain why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan.

With two NBA championships (1989 and 1990), 12 All-Star selections and the distinction of being the only player to dominate Earvin Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird, Thomas has more than enough grounds to be considered an authorized voice to speak. of players like MJ and LeBron.

Isiah Thomas debated with analyst Stephen A. Smith about who is the best player in nba history and one of the main arguments for choosing LeBron James was the defeat suffered by the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry in the 2016 Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers faced the Warriors who swept the regular season with a record of 73 wins and 9 losses. It was not going to be an easy rival in the Finals and even more so if they were 1-3 down. At that moment Thomas arrived and explained that, in addition to being the most dominant player in history, LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan because he achieved something that no one had done in history: overcome a difference of three defeats in the Finals against one of the best teams of all time.

Isiah Thomas explains why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan in the NBA

“When LeBron James is done, he’s the only player in the history of our game that’s probably going to be ranked in the top 10, top five in every statistical category. It has never been done before. … We have never seen a player who is so completely dominant in all statistical categories., concluded Isiah Thomas.