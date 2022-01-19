iSIM ever closer: what it is and how it could change the market

ISIM, a new integrated smartphone technology, is being studied. Here’s what it is and what implications it could have

As announced a few hours ago, the first smartphone equipped with iSIM. Specifically, companies Thales, Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone they exhibited this new technology, which would be able to integrate all the advantages of a SIM card into the main processor.

According to what is read in the official press release released, this is the first proof of concept demonstration in Europe. Qualcomm Europe senior vice president and president talked about it Enrico Salvatori, listing some of the benefits that could come from such a technology.

iSIM, here’s what it is and what its advantages are

The first official test phase of the technology was presented iSIM. “Solutions of this type offer some great opportunities for MNOs, as well as freeing up valuable space in devices for OEMs and providing flexibility to owners of the devices in question, who will be able to take advantage of the full potential of the new 5G networks. And there is also talk of a wide range of categories of devices that will be able to take advantage of all the experiences of the case”Explained the senior vice president of Qualcomm Europe Enrico Salvatori, who then added: “Smartphones as well as mobile PCs, VR / XR headsets and industrial IoT will benefit from this. By being able to engineer iSIM technology into the SoC, we may be able to create additional support for OEMs in our Snapdragon platform.“.

The idea would be to simplify and improve both the design and the performance of the terminals, consolidating the main features of the SIM in the main chipset. In addition to this, remote provisioning of the SIM would be guaranteed and integration to multiple devices would be allowed. The proof of concept demonstration was carried out with a Galaxy Z Flip3 5G based on Snapdragon 8885G SoC successfully.