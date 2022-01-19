iSIM reality: Vodafone and Qualcomm test on Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

It should be remembered that we have known about this technology at least since 2018, when ARM first began to reveal some details and potential advantages.

ISIM solutions provide great opportunities for MNOs, free up valuable device space for OEMs, and provide flexibility for device users to benefit from the full potential of 5G networks and experiences across a broad range of device categories. Some of the areas that will benefit most from iSIM technology include smartphones, mobile PCs, VR / XR headsets and industrial IoT . By engineering the iSIM technology in the SoC, we are able to create additional support for OEMs in our Snapdragon platform,

Vodafone, Qualcomm Technologies and Thales have successfully experienced the first smartphone equipped with iSIM (integratedSIM), which is a technology that integrates the functionality of a SIM card into the main processor. The companies involved announced today that it was a first demonstration, a proof of concept (POC) which took place in Europe in Samsung’s R&D laboratories using Vodafone’s remote management platform; Thales provided the iSIM dedicated operating system.

The traditional SIM is a plastic support that slides into a specific slot of mobile devices, while the eSIM is a chip that performs similar functions directly integrated into the motherboard. The iSIM instead is a chip integrated directly into the main processor of a smartphone or other products with access to the mobile network. Of course it is conforms to GSMA specifications and its qualities are above all of

simplify and improve the design and performance of the terminal freeing up space inside

consolidate the functionality of the SIM in the main chipset of the device along with other critical capabilities such as GPU, CPU and modem

ensure the remote supply of the SIM by the operator by exploiting the existing eSIM infrastructure

allow multiple devices to integrate SIM functionality. Think not only of laptops or tablets, but also virtual reality platforms, IoT devices, wearables and others.

With new types of networks and devices coming out, innovation in SIM technology is essential to better serve the connected world. ISIM supports the design and manufacture of new devices, providing the same digital experience as the eSIM and certified levels of security. Thales is committed to continuously innovating with our partners, to provide the best connectivity experience,

he pointed out Emmanuel Unguran, Thales senior vice president of mobile connectivity solutions.