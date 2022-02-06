Isis, after the death of the leader, a conflict over the succession is possible. And reprisals against Western targets to attract recruits

In a similar way to what happened to his predecessor Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, and no more than 20 km from where the latter had also been eliminated by American troops, the 45-year-old Abu Ibrahim al Hashemi al Quraishi – leader ofIsis since 2019 – he lost his life on Thursday in northwestern Syria. Al Quraishi detonated himself, taking with him a number of his family members – including gods children, his “assistant” and his wife, according to Washington, while according to Syrian rescuers the death toll is 13, including 4 women and 6 children – after being surrounded by US special forces, inside a building in three floors near Atmeh, in northwestern Syria, not far from the Turkish border. At the time of its elimination it was in an area of ​​Syria known to constitute a refuge for various Qaedist militant organizations, such as Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

A serious blow to the transnational terrorist organization, which for some years controlled an extended territory such as Great Britain between Syria and Iraq, and that in recent times, especially since the disappearance of Al Baghdadi, has seemed to be rarefied in its supporting structures, also due to the condition of permanent clandestinity it imposes precisely on its leaders, of whom very little is known.

If the ability to organize spectacular and complex attacks in the West it seems to have shrunk over time, that of maintaining a low intensity conflict between Syria and Iraq appears far from vanished, particularly within areas with little American presence. It is perhaps no coincidence that second Hassan Hassan, author with Michael Weiss of a famous book on the Islamic State, interviewed by Reuters, “Isis will continue to be weak and under pressure if Americans are present in Iraq and Syria”. Just two weeks ago, a sudden raid in a prison in Hasaka, in northern Syria, had ended with a death toll of 77 prison guards, 4 civilians and 374 detainees, as well as potential ISIS members to be released. It was the largest ISIS military operation since the defeat of Baghouz in 2019. Also in early January, in Iraq, an attack on a military base in Diyala saw 11 Iraqi soldiers killed. These news items seem relevant because already in 2012 and 2013, a year before announcing the birth of the Caliphate in Mosul, ISIS conducted a series of similar operations in various prisons in Iraq, freeing hundreds of militants. The latest report by the American government speaks of 182 attacks in Iraq and 19 in Syria, claimed by isis in a span of 3 months.

Useful to understand what the future developments it is precisely the strategy adopted over ten years ago by the forerunner of Isis, that is Islamic State of Iraq. Defeated between 2007 and 2009, the group quickly slipped into the shadows, trying to exploit the fermentation of the Sunni frustration with the majority Shiite Iraqi government. Once it was understood that this widespread anger could be used for a return to the scene, the aforementioned attacks resumed, starting in 2012.

The organization, in a historical moment in which it seems to have been traced back to a semi-clandestinity, still maintains a significant number – in the worst case a few thousand – of effective or potential affiliates, scattered between Syria and Iraq and beyond, which today could also turn out “Not active”, engaged in daily activities but always ready to relocate on the battlefield behind incentives, reflects the expert Charles Lister, consulted by Reuters, also recalling the increased capacity of ISIS to conduct “more attacks sophisticated between Syria and Iraq ”in recent months. The absence of clear leadership, as well as being able to unleash the most classic of gods conflicts over the succession, paradoxically seems to be able to strengthen the dimension of Isis’s unpredictability, a reflection of the greater “horizontality”Of its chain of command. “There could be an internal conflict over leadership control, which could in turn generate splits. But I don’t expect this to happen on a large scale, ”he reports Fattoquotidiano.it Colin Philip Clarke, political analyst and director of Research at The Soufan Group. According to the US-led coalition, after the 2019 defeats, ISIS kept about 15,000 militants in sleeper cells, including at least 3000 foreign fighters.

Al Quraishi – also known as Hajj Abdullah Qardash – was an obscure figure, who moved in total hiding, and according to Washington he was one of the main “creators” of the genocide of the Yazidis in northern Iraq, as well as an important link with affiliated groups in Africa and Afghanistan. “It is an important loss for ISIS, because as we have seen in the past with other terrorist groups, once leadership is eliminated, communication with other” branches “in different regions becomes more burdensome and complex, and has an impact on the frequency of attacks and on integrity of the chain of commandClarke adds. “My concern is that Isis can now concentrate its resources in the organization of reprisals against Western targets, a way to attract new recruits and strengthen the morale of its members ”.