Isis and the threat of new terrorist attacks in the upcoming Christmas period

US intelligence recently announced that the Islamic State and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan may have the capability to conduct international operations, potentially even attacks on US interests, in less than six months, thus confirming that terrorist organizations are indeed moving in this direction.

As Afghanistan continues to face serious security problems, there are also signs of Isis returning to Iraq. According to the country’s security forces, the latest terrorist attack in which 11 civilians were killed and many others were injured is the ISIS attack on the village of al-Hawasha in Diyala province in eastern Iraq.

It is important to recognize the risk of the emergence of a new Al Qaeda which assumes a greater role on Afghan territory, perhaps also by collaborating with the Taliban. In such a situation one could see Al Qaeda gathering support for international activities, and potentially reactivating its old global and regional network. Critically, the Syria it will probably be one of the main places where Al Qaeda will reappear in force, as it has been operating there since 2011.

This would mean that both Iraq and Syria would be targeted from both Al Qaeda and ISIS. Interestingly, recent attacks, including in Afghanistan, are targeting civilians: this appears to be new wave of terrorism is not limited to the security apparatuses or representatives of the state. This suggests that the goal of these groups is to create panic and send a global message of their return to the domestic and international scene.

Also this could mean that you are attacking unsophisticated in style ‘lone wolf’ may come back, particularly in the upcoming holiday season during Christmas and New Year. These recurrences create chance for terrorist groups to amplify their impact and propaganda. It is worth noting that in some places attacks by those who sympathize with these groups have continued, for example in New Zeland where last September an attack by an ISIS sympathizer took place in a supermarket; without forgetting some attacks that took place in France.

When it comes to security the global challenges are ongoing, but the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is a trigger of the potential new wave of terrorism. Tackling these challenges must be coordinated and planned work, which will be difficult given the political conflicts between the United States and countries like Russia, China and Iran. These difficulties are greater given the lack of resolution in Syria, the increasingly complicated political situation in Iraq and potential conflicts in North Africa.

Beyond that, the global security challenge comes at a time when many countries are facing other post-Covid economic and socio-political challenges that already threaten security and stability.

Perhaps the challenges that will have to be faced to block the re-emergence of Isis and Al Qaeda are an opportunity to build consensus around global politics, relying on the fact that there is more agreement than disagreement when it comes to countering terrorism.