Isis, first signs of an operational return: the countries of origin of the militants can now do a lot

The days just passed have marked a significant return of operations of theIsis, when agents linked to the terrorist group attempted to free the detainees held in the Hasaka Detention Center, in the north-east of Syria, where intense fighting with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) took place.

This was certainly the most important operation since the fall of IS and at the same time the most sophisticated. Furthermore, the modality and spirit of the initiative is truly alarming: they have openly launched an operation aggressive of breaking into a prison to forcibly free the well-trained ISIS fighters who had been locked up there since the fall of the group a few years ago.

Although, for more than a year, it has already been known that attacking the detention facility was a top priority of IS, the group is nonetheless succeeded to organize and launch the attack and resisted for more than six days until the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) managed to regain control of the prison. According to the US coalition, the IS attacks in recent days they weakened even more the militant group, however, it is important to read the whole story from a critical point of view.

Read Also Syria, Isis attack on a Kurdish prison to free hundreds of imprisoned terrorists: 67 dead and 80 fleeing jihadists

As far as security is concerned, the attack represents a very significant advance at all levels, planning and operation, logistics and coordination, but above all the ability and ambition to target a protected place. Furthermore, in order to conduct such an attack it is necessary to have internal facilitators to the prison itself, which means that there is certainly an intelligence error with some sort of infiltration to be able to communicate with the inmates and coordinate the attack with them. It is not excluded that weapons were sent inside, even if the official statement states that the detainees seized the weapons from the prison guards who then killed and only later engaged in a confrontation with the SDF rapid reaction forces.

The problem relating to detainees belonging to ISIS is not new and in reality there was no concrete solution to this problem to date. According to various reports, the SDF are detaining about 12,000 suspected IS prisoners, including more than 2,000 foreigners from nearly 50 countries. They were detained in several detention centers managed by SDFs in northeastern Syria since the territorial defeat of IS in March 2019. So continuing to turn a blind eye to this problem could lead to consequences catastrophic, bringing the entire fight against terrorism back to square one in this open confrontation.

Therefore, it is mandatory today for the countries of origin of these militants take action (repatriate, rehabilitate) and concrete steps (reintegrate, prosecute) towards their citizens detained in these prisons.

Read Also from Roberto Colella’s blog The threat of drones is increasingly real: Isis now knows how to adapt them for terrorist purposes

This attack represents the first signs of the return of Isis to the operational level, therefore it must be considered an alarming incident that requires greater attention to the work of the Global Coalition to Defeat Isis.

At the same time, as this outstanding issue does not find a quick solution, it is important to focus on safety of these areas, avoiding the mistakes they have lead to such an attack. It is imperative and a priority to improve the detention of ISIS fighters both from a security point of view and from a human point of view. It is also necessary as a deterrent measure to strengthen the security of detention facilities by involving the coalition in the implementation of the preventive strategy not only in post-crisis intervention.