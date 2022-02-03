Isis leader eliminated in a US operation in Syria

Biden: “Desperate act of cowardice on the part of the Isis leader” The US chose the “risk” of a special forces raid instead of an air strike to protect civilians but the ISIS leader “decided to blow up the third floor” of the house, killing his family too “in a desperate act of cowardice, “Biden said speaking to the nation from the White House.

Biden to terrorists: “We will pick you up anywhere” The US president, who together with Vice President Kamala Harris and collaborators of the national security team watched the attack live from the White House situation room, explained that “the raid is a strong message to terrorists around the world, in we will chase and find you “.

The profile of the ISIS leader Al Qurayshi had taken the reins of ISIS on October 31, 2019, a few days after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid in the same area today, that of the Syrian province of Idlib. The new leader, who was also known as Amir Muhammad Said Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla, had kept an extremely low profile: he hadn’t appeared in public and rarely released audio recordings.

It is not known what his influence and daily involvement in the group’s operations were and it is difficult to estimate what consequences his death will have on the group. His killing, however, is a significant blow to Isis just as the group was trying to reassert itself in Syria and Iraq.