ISIS militants are entering the EU with false passports

Several ISIS militants are allegedly leaving Syria with false passports and heading to the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States and Canada. This was revealed by an investigation by the Guardian, which brought to light a system that has its nerve center in Turkey.

According to the British newspaper, one of these networks is run by an Uzbek who lives in Turkey and has links with extremist circles. The documents, which are said to be of the highest quality, can cost up to 12 thousand euros. At least 10 people illegally crossed the Syrian border with Turkey and departed from Istanbul airport using his passports. The EU is the most popular destination, but in at least two cases people have managed to travel from Istanbul to Mexico with fake Russian passports and, from there, illegally crossed the border into the United States. Niger and Mauritania are also popular destinations, as are Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Recently the man would have even opened a channel on Telegram, called “Istanbul Global Consulting“in which it sells its products. The growing trade suggests that dangerous extremists could slip under the radar of security services around the world, escape justice for past crimes and potentially capable of continuing terrorist activity in countries other than the Syria. “I don’t ask which group someone belongs to. I’m willing to work with anyone, “said the Uzbek in a chat with a Guardian reporter, who introduced himself as an interested client.” It’s not my job to see who’s bad and who’s not. The security services should take care of it. “

In 2015, the Islamic State had managed to recover tens of thousands of virgin passports in Syria, Iraq and Libya by taking control of public administrations or consulates during their military advances that the jihadist group and thus obtaining all the necessary material to manufacture these false documents and alarming Western intelligence. Since then, European border agencies have invested in technology and staff training to better identify counterfeit passports. But in response the producers’ networks have refined their techniques and offered a wider variety of nationalities for potential customers.

The Uzbek has sent several videos of its wares, including new French, Belgian, Bulgarian and Russian passports which appear to have authentic security watermarks and holograms. Although it is impossible to fake a working biometric chip, criminals would be able to evade this problem as very often the officials who check passports ignore the ones that do not work, passing the passport holder through.

“There is a particular vendor in Turkey who provides ISIS members with top-notch documents” using interlocutors who speak Russian, Arabic and other languages ​​to satisfy different customers, a source in the US Department of Homeland Security said. “We are aware of ISIS members who use these false passports to cross Europe, and European security is unable to arrest them all.”

While the most popular document vendor service is providing documents for foreign fighters in Syria associated with ISIS and other armed groups to travel to Europe, the group has also identified new clients such as Afghan refugees. The Guardian’s investigation then reveals that high-level members of the terrorist group who want to get out of the network usually buy several documents from different countries, and use them to travel frequently, changing passports for each new flight or transfer.

A Russian citizen who fought for ISIS until 2015 said he initially bought a low-quality passport that he only used once to escape, and that his family then managed to set aside enough “money to buy one. of better quality “. In this way he was able to buy a second Russian passport with which he was able to enter Ukraine. “It’s really good – I was once stopped by the police in Ukraine and they took it, but they returned it to me a week later saying it was all right. Unfortunately this passport is running out now, so I’m trying to find the money to buy a new one, “he said.

The Uzbek vendor also produces fake death certificates with Turkish stamps, these can be sent to your consulate and thus simulate your own death to go into hiding. “Unless you are Abu Bakr Baghdadi (Isis leader killed in 2019, ed) no one would go to the morgue to check if you are really dead. They would just accept that document and put it in the system, “he said. There are different passport options, depending on the ethnicity of the customers, the languages ​​they speak, where they want to go and how much they have to spend.

The cheapest documents to go to Europe with are the passports of Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, which cost around $ 5,000 or $ 6,000, as part of a Schengen visa package. Other popular and slightly more expensive options are Ukrainian and Moldovan documents, which allow visa-free travel in the EU. The most expensive option is an EU passport, which costs 8,000 dollars, usually required by Westerners and Arabs who speak some French and can pass as French or Belgians.

Usually, an EU citizen arrives in Turkey with his own passport, sells it to Uzbekistan and his colleagues for around 2,500 euros, then the passport photo is exchanged for a customer’s. The original owner of the passport then claims to have lost it and requests a replacement from his consulate in Istanbul. Passports are printed in their home countries and taken to the country where the customer is waiting, and there they receive official border entry stamps, which helps cement the legitimacy of the document.

“The passport itself costs relatively nothing. What it costs are the stamps,” the seller said. “Most of the money goes in bribes for stamps.” “In the past, the quality of passports on the market was very bad, so there were a limited number of countries you could travel to from Syria,” he said. “Now those passports are of such good quality that if you have enough money, you can go absolutely anywhere.”