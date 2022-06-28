Isis Serrath shows off her attractive figure in a ‘spicy’ photo shoot

Showing off her natural beauty and imposing figure, Isis Serraththe ex of the TV Azteca program ‘Enamorrnos’, has once again stolen the gaze and the center of attention on social networks with her latest post.

The Mexican model and influencer shared on her personal account at Instagramshared the postcards where she poses provocatively in white denim pants and with the upper part uncovered with a green inner set.

“NOT TOMORROW, NOW WHAT. DO TODAY, SAY TODAY, GIVE TODAY,” he wrote.

After these photographs went viral, the model and influencer Isis Serrath received countless reactions and responses from her nearly two million followers on Instagramreceiving compliments of all kinds.

