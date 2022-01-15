Island of Sumatra, a hundred frustrated by a woman who betrayed her husband





A flogging of an Islamic woman in Indonesia – Photo by Ansa / Epa archive

A married woman caught in the act of adultery in 2018, while she was with a man who was not her husband, who pleaded guilty, was punished with one hundred frustrations yesterday. She was condemned by the Islamic court of Eastern Aceh, on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, the only one in the country where Sharia, the Koranic law, has been in force since 2005.

The executioner had to stop at least once because the condemned woman could not bear the succession of blows inflicted with a special cane. IS this is only the latest in a series of exemplary and public punishments decided by the judges on the basis of the Koranic law.

There is strong online criticism for a performance resumed by some of the few present, due to the distancing required by the pandemic, and disseminated through social channels. For some time human rights groups have spoken out against this form of punishment foreseen for the crimes of gambling, adultery, alcohol consumption, homosexual relations which are often witnessed by hundreds of onlookers. Indonesian President Joko Widodo himself has called for an end to these sentences.

The flogging also involved his “accomplice” in the extramarital affair, a well-known public manager of the fisheries sector, not convicted of adultery, which he denied, but for having had an “affectionate attitude with a woman other than his wife”. For him 15 blows were inflicted, reduced on appeal from the 30 established in the first instance. Together with the illegitimate couple, the sentence was carried out for a man found guilty of having had sexual relations with a minor. For him the penalty was 100 lashes, to which, however, 75 months of imprisonment were added.