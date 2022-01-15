World

Island of Sumatra, a hundred frustrated by a woman who betrayed her husband

Posted on


A flogging of an Islamic woman in Indonesia

A flogging of an Islamic woman in Indonesia – Photo by Ansa / Epa archive

A married woman caught in the act of adultery in 2018, while she was with a man who was not her husband, who pleaded guilty, was punished with one hundred frustrations yesterday. She was condemned by the Islamic court of Eastern Aceh, on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, the only one in the country where Sharia, the Koranic law, has been in force since 2005.

The executioner had to stop at least once because the condemned woman could not bear the succession of blows inflicted with a special cane. IS this is only the latest in a series of exemplary and public punishments decided by the judges on the basis of the Koranic law.

There is strong online criticism for a performance resumed by some of the few present, due to the distancing required by the pandemic, and disseminated through social channels. For some time human rights groups have spoken out against this form of punishment foreseen for the crimes of gambling, adultery, alcohol consumption, homosexual relations which are often witnessed by hundreds of onlookers. Indonesian President Joko Widodo himself has called for an end to these sentences.

The flogging also involved his “accomplice” in the extramarital affair, a well-known public manager of the fisheries sector, not convicted of adultery, which he denied, but for having had an “affectionate attitude with a woman other than his wife”. For him 15 blows were inflicted, reduced on appeal from the 30 established in the first instance. Together with the illegitimate couple, the sentence was carried out for a man found guilty of having had sexual relations with a minor. For him the penalty was 100 lashes, to which, however, 75 months of imprisonment were added.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

35
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
23
Tech

Hogwarts Legacy is at risk of being postponed to 2023 due to development problems, for a rumor – Nerd4.life
21
Business

how much does coffee at a bar cost in Italy
20
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
20
Sports

Djokovic expelled from Australia: the sentence | The latest news
19
News

Nocera Superiore, the first walking area for dogs arrives
Sports

Kristoffersen in the lead, Vinatzer at 0.87 – OA Sport
17
News

Cryptocurrencies try to rebound, DOGE, Polygon, Terra
16
Health

Family doctors, it is an emergency: there are 609 in the whole province, 71 doctors “lost” since 2018
16
News

‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top