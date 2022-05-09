Island of the famous, a health problem for her

In the past few hours, however, a competitor of L’Isola dei Famosi had to abandon his adventure in Isola dei Famosi 2022 due to a health problem. The gossip expert Deianira Marzano revealed everything.

Unfortunately, one of the protagonists of this new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi was forced to abandon his game in Ilary Blasi’s reality show due to a physical problem. Do you know who we are talking about? It is a castaway loved by the public: let’s find out more.

The Island of the Famous 2022, shipwrecked, abandons the game

Lately, at L’isola dei Famosi there has been no talk of anything else. The love triangle composed by Beatriz, Roger Balduino and Estefania are causing a lot of discussion. Precisely for this reason, the first of her, in the last episode, had the opportunity to land in Honduras and review her former fiancé with whom she had a love affair that lasted about three years.

The two had a face-to-face confrontation, but the model, despite having confessed to being very close to Beatriz, decided to continue his acquaintance with the beautiful Estefania, in fact, during the live show he revealed:

“If I had to choose between Bea and Estefania it would be difficult (…) No, I’m not in love with Estefania or even Bea, but I like it”

Estefania was not convinced by this last declaration of the castaway, in fact, she showed herself a lot disappointed. But there is also a lot of disappointment for Beatriz who was forced to leave the Island of the Famous and return home: let’s find out more.

Beatriz leaves L’Isola dei Famosi: the terrible reason

In the past few hours, the gossip expert, Deianira Marzano, on her very popular Instagram profile, revealed why Beatriz would not have become a official competitor de L’Isola dei Famosi, despite the dynamics it could have given to the broadcast.

Beatriz will not be a competitor of L’Isola… 😒 pic.twitter.com/OX6n1YLuCs – Geneva (@Ginevracasalin) May 9, 2022

From the influencer’s words, the girl allegedly had “a minor physical problem” that would have occurred in Honduras. Precisely for this reason, Roger’s ex did not stay in the race and soon left for Italy.

Unfortunately we don’t know dthe which physical problem be it, but the public would have really liked to see her in the role of a shipwrecked woman. But everything is possible at L’Isola dei Familia, the twists and turns are just around the corner. We just have to wait for the next episode to find out what will happen.