Island of the famous, the former castaway shows a huge neckline: “Divine today more than ever”

Gracia de Torres lets herself go to a unique video that leaves the web speechless: this is what the former castaway has done“Island of the famous”.

Gracia De Torres is one of the former castaways of“Island of the famous” who with her beauty and sympathy has conquered millions of fans with whom she shares amazing shots and some moments of her days.

It has recently become mom of two wonderful children that he introduced to his followers through unique videos and photos. The public has gone crazy and never misses an opportunity to follow and admire her.

Gracia De Torres, a moment all for her and she turns into a magical woman – VIDEO

Followed by almost five hundred thousand followers, Gracia De Torres showed off a fun and captivating video that has already been around the web.

A fun and unique tik tok, Gracia De Torres after a period in standby where she dedicated herself exclusively to her little ones, decided to show off some amazing looks that left everyone speechless. Perfect hair, red lipstick and a top with an exaggerated neckline that has blown the web.

The side A it is in the foreground and is irrepressible, no one can help but look at it. And fans comment with messages as

Always beautiful

Then again

You are a beautiful mom

Someone else adds that

You are a joy

Despite pregnancy and childbirth, Gracia De Torres is keeping fit and doing so by following a healthy and correct lifestyle.

READ ALSO – >> Elisa De Panicis, the hot shower unleashes the fantasies of the web: “Wonderful”

READ ALSO – >> Ornella Muti, that memory of a life that ignites the passion: “Stupendi” – PHOTO

After the experience at“Island of the famous”, motherhood, what will your next adventure be? Fans can’t wait to find out details about it, in the meantime they admire and support it on social networks. Its profile is a concentrate of energy, sunshine and wonder, characteristics that have always distinguished it and make it special in everything.