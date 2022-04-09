Isle of the Dead: The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks about his new spin-off

The actor and interpreter of Negan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, revealed that this new spin-off will be vital to reinvent the original franchise of The Walking Dead.

Now that there are only three episodes left for the end of the second part of this season 11 of The Walking Deadthe tension of the fans of AMC each time it grows more and more, and it is not for less, well, let us remember that for more than a decade this zombie drama has been broadcasting with great success.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is excited about the Isle of the Dead project

It seems that each time the team of survivors of AMC it is closer to a climactic final confrontation with the Commonwealth. The Walking Dead is famous for its ease of assassinating or simply making the most important and beloved characters of the franchise disappear, it is not surprising that in the end some survivors are no longer present, but, obviously, with the announcement of Isle of the DeadNegan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) will be able to reach the end safe and sound.

Everything seems to indicate that in this next spin-off we will see the characters of Jeffrey Dean Morgan Y Lauren Cohan dealing with walkers in Manhattan. Given all these speculations, it was Negan’s own interpreter who was encouraged to give deeper details by saying that the program “will reinvent the TWD world as we know it.”

Also, the entertainment president of AMC, Dan McDermottgave his own point of view with this surprising news about Isle of the DeadThese were his exact words:

“Not only does it add another compelling series to this collection, it expands our narrative around two unforgettable characters that fans have come to love, or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey. It also allows us to explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”

It will be the next year 2023 that will be broadcasting on the screens of AMCbecoming the fourth prequel to The Walking Dead. as we will remember, Fear the Walking Dead returns for season seven, so fans of this zombie drama will be getting a new anthology show, known as Tales of the Walking Dead.

Fans of The Walking Dead will continue to see the stories of this zombie drama on screens

In addition to this, the drama of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride). Not to mention the movie trilogies based on who was the leader of The Walking DeadRick Grimes (andrew lincoln). In short, we will have plenty of time to continue seeing this franchise on screens.

Surely, as this final season of The Walking Deadsurely we will have new news of what will be The Walking Deadsince it has become a fairly mentioned spin-off.