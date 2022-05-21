Entertainment

Isn’t it banned? Azcárraga reveals what Derbez wants from Televisa

Mexico City /

The comments of Eugenio Derbez about what had been banned on Televisa for their criticism of the Mayan Train project received a strong response from Emilio Azcarragawho discarded them with phrases loaded with irony with which he recalled some of the characters in the comic.

The Chairman of the Board of Grupo Televisa evidenced that there was no such veto and gave as an example a interview that Paola Rojas conducted with Derbez in which they spoke freely about the movie CODA, which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

“Neta @EugenioDerbez, before saying that you are banned, ask me, caon. Otherwise I’m going to think you’re not a normal guy. Hear me no, hear me no. What you declared about an alleged Televisa veto was horrible“, can be read in their publications, which are accompanied by both the interview and a note that talks about the criticism of the Train project.

What is Derbez looking for with his criticism of Televisa?

Not satisfied with making clear the opening of the chain that leads, Azcárraga showed what is the biggest problem with Derbez and pointed directly to the rights of the series “La Familia Peluche”which he assured belongs to Televisa.

What did Derbez say?

Eugenio Derbez has stated in various interviews that the interviews he had scheduled with Televisa after the CODA Oscar were rejected, which made him assume a possible veto.

“Everyone on Televisa knows me, and suddenly they say ‘hey, there’s a memo where we’re forbidden to interview you, talk about you, you’re banned’. No producer, no personality. The people downstairs told me,” she added.

Source link

